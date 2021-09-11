Wolves boss Bruno Lage gives honest thoughts on Morgan Gibbs-White’s move to Sheffield United

Wolves manager Bruno Lage has confessed that he did not want midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White to make the move to Sheffield United but accepted he wanted to go and get more game time.

Sheffield United were in desperate need of adding to their squad before the transfer window came to an end after a poor start to the Championship season.

Slavisa Jokanovic had been aiming to strengthen his midfield options and inject some creativity into the middle of the park throughout the summer window. The Sheffield United manager was finally able to do that in the last two days of the window with Conor Hourihane and Gibbs-White arriving on loan deals.

Gibbs-White had played a key role for Wolves during their pre-season period as new manager Lage assessed his squad ahead of the start of his first season in charge of the club.

Speaking to the Express and Star, Lage admitted that he had seen enough in Gibbs-White during pre-season not to want him to leave the club on loan before the window closes. However, he confessed that the midfielder wanted more guaranteed game time and he could not offer him that.

He said: “I prefer him to stay but I need to respect the player and Morgan wants to play more. I respect, a lot, that ambition.

“I can give chances to improve in training but I don’t negotiate about time on the pitch, so I couldn’t make the promise and in the end the club and him took the decision to go on loan.

“The way he work and played for us in the games, and in Nottingham, I can see it is also a good decision for him and he can improve.”

The verdict

These comments show just how good of a player Gibbs-White already and it also reflects the potential that Lage sees in him after working with him during Wolves’ pre-season period.

Gibbs-White should be able to come in and provide a quality option for Jokanovic to call upon in the midfield area. He brings to the table extra technical quality and also the ability to make things happen in the final third with his composure in possession.

The 21-year-old showed promising signs in his performances for Swansea City last term but his involvement for the Swans was limited due to injury issues before he was recalled to Wolves in January.

Therefore, this season will be a real chance for him to get a full campaign of regular Championship game time under his belt. That is something that you feel he needs for his long-term development and Sheffield United should be able to gain from that by getting a real quality talent into their starting line-up.