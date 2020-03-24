Wolverhampton-born star offers perfect alternative to Diagne for Nottingham Forest: Comment

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Comment’ series, this content strand is where the author of the article issues their personal opinion on the topic at hand….

Nottingham Forest are reportedly in the market for another striker ahead of the summer transfer window, after being credited with an interest in Mbaye Diagne.

The Galatasaray forward scored 30 goals in the Turkish Super League last season, leaving Kasimpasa to join the 22-time Turkish champions.

Despite an electric campaign in front of goal, though, the 28-year-old now finds himself on loan at Club Brugge, scoring four goals across 11 appearances for the Belgian outfit.

And now, with the summer transfer window fast approaching, Diagne has now been linked with a move to Forest as per Fotomac, who claim that Gala are expecting a “decent return” should the striker leave.

A new forward is likely to be on Sabri Lamouchi’s radar this summer, after leaving it late to provide cover for Lewis Grabban in the January window.

The Reds lost Rafa Mir in the early stages of the window after he was recalled by parent club Wolves, and also bid farewell to the likes of Daryl Murphy, Hillal Soudani and Jason Cummings over the course of the summer.

Grabban has been on fire for the Reds this season, scoring 17 goals in all competitions, but now approaching the age of 33, cover is needed for the experienced frontman.

Can you get full marks on this Forest quiz?

1 of 16 Who scored Forest's first league goal this season? (1-2 v West Brom) Matty Cash Joe Lolley Lewis Grabban Albrt Adomah

Tyler Walker was recalled from his loan spell at Lincoln City in January, but the homegrown forward is yet to make an impact since scoring against Leeds United in February.

Nuno da Costa, who was brought in from RC Strasbourg in January, has also struggled to hit the ground running, having been limited to just 20 minutes of first-team action due to injury.

A move for another forward is likely, then, and whilst Diagne may be a target, there are others that Forest and Lamouchi should look to sign.

One of those targets could, and perhaps should be Andre Gray, who was linked with a move to the City Ground in January as per the Evening Standard.

Gray’s current club, Watford, face an uncertain end to the season, with the Hornets sitting outside of the Premier League relegation zone only on goal difference.

Gray is a proven forward at Championship level – the 28-year-old scored 25 goals in 44 games as Burnley won automatic promotion from the Championship in 2016.

He has since been a decent player in the top-flight, scoring 16 goals in 91 games for Watford, but a move away from Vicarage Road could be possible this summer.

Having only started only seven times in the Premier League this season, Gray will surely be keen to earn regular game time next season, and if it takes a drop down to the Championship to get that, then so be it.

You feel that Forest do need a new, proven option to keep Grabban on his toes, and bringing in a striker who knows this league particularly well would be a real statement of intent.

Whilst it would be very harsh to write off Diagne due to his lack of experience in English football, Gray has been there and done it at this level, and he’d be a perfect fit in Lamouchi’s system.

Missing football!? There’s still plenty of Forest discussion going on in the Vital Forest Forum! Click here to get involved!