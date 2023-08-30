Highlights Wharton's uncertainty about a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers is understandable due to his current opportunities at Blackburn Rovers and attachment to the club.

Blackburn Rovers youngster Adam Wharton isn't sure whether a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers is the right one for his career at this stage, according to Alan Nixon.

The 19-year-old has already made a full first-team breakthrough under Jon Dahl Tomasson and this isn't a surprise for a couple of key reasons.

Firstly, Rovers have a track record of giving young players an opportunity to shine, with both Tony Mowbray and Tomasson embracing youth during their spells at Ewood Park.

Not only this, but Wharton had been talked about even before he broke into the first team and not just because his older brother is Rovers centre-back Scott.

He was tipped to be a real star some time ago - and he is currently showing why many were excited about his potential.

Currently securing a respectable amount of game time under his belt at Ewood Park, he will be hoping to start regularly for Rovers this term if he remains in Lancashire, but he isn't guaranteed to stay put considering the number of teams he has been linked with this summer.

Not only have Wolves taken an interest in him, but Brighton and Hove Albion, Crystal Palace, Everton and Newcastle United are also keen on the player and with this, Rovers may face a battle to keep hold of him in the coming days.

What's the latest on Wolves' pursuit of Adam Wharton?

Gary O'Neil's side are making a £12m bid to try and lure the player away from his current side.

That's according to Nixon, who believes the Midlands side are now firmly in the race for the youngster, although they may not succeed in their quest to buy him for two reasons.

Firstly, he's valued at around £15m and secondly, Wharton is unsure whether this is a good move at this stage of his playing career.

His contract doesn't expire until 2027 and with this in mind, Blackburn will have the license to charge whatever they want for the 19-year-old in the next few windows at least.

Nixon thinks Wolves could potentially miss out and be left disappointed by Wharton because of his stance, which would be a blow for the Premier League outfit.

What stance should Adam Wharton take on a move to Wolves?

You can understand why Wharton would be reluctant to make this move.

Not only is he not guaranteed game time, but he was born in Blackburn and has been at his current side for a while now, so it would be a big change for him if he made the switch to the Midlands.

Moving away at 19 would be a big ask for the player, but you feel he needs to take this jump to Molineux if he's going to be guaranteed regular starts.

The chance to perform at the top level would be an exciting one, but if he isn't going to start most weeks, there's no point in him making this move because it wouldn't be a good transfer for his development.

He's too much of a promising player to be sat on the bench and Wolves need to acknowledge this if they haven't already. If they aren't going to put faith in him, they should forget buying him.