Wolves battling Premier League rivals as they seek transfer swoop for EFL defender

Wolves, Fulham and West Brom are all interested in signing Grimsby’s highly-rated defender Mattie Pollock.

The 19-year-old has been a real positive for the Mariners in the past 18 months, establishing himself as an important player for the League Two outfit. In total, he has featured in 17 league games this season, contributing with three goals.

And, those impressive performances at the heart of the defence appear to have caught the eye. That’s after Football Insider revealed that the three Premier League sides are all keen on doing a deal with Grimsby.

They also state that it’s Wolves who are leading the race for Pollock, and they may act swiftly to win the race for the teenager.

Wanderers have put a real focus on signing talented young players in recent years, with Luke Matheson making the move to Molineux from Rochdale.

Whilst no fee has been mentioned, Pollock, who is the son of former Manchester City midfielder Jamie, is out of contract at the end of the season, although Grimsby would be entitled to compensation.

The verdict

Pollock is an exciting prospect, because he is playing well in what is a tough, physically demanding division, with those higher up recognising his potential.

With his contract situation, the youngster is going to have a big decision to make, and you can see why joining a club like Wolves would appeal, particularly as they have shown there is a pathway to the first-team further down the line.

So, it will be interesting to see where he ends up, but unfortunately for Grimsby a move seems inevitable.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.