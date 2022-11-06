Wolves and Leicester City join transfer race for Burnley loanee

Premier League duo Leicester City and Wolverhampton Wanderers have joined Everton in the race for Burnley loanee Taylor Harwood-Bellis, according to this morning’s report from Alan Nixon.

The Manchester City player was sent out on another loan deal to the Championship following spells at Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City, arguably making a step up from the Potters to compete in the promotion mix with the Clarets this term.

And the England youth international has been one of the first names on the teamsheet under Vincent Kompany, impressing for the most part despite his side’s 5-2 loss against Sheffield United yesterday.

Quiz: Which British club did Burnley FC sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Scott Twine Cambridge MK Dons Peterborough Swindon

However, it’s currently unclear whether he will be part of Pep Guardiola’s plans at the Etihad Stadium next season with the former Barcelona boss having Nathan Ake, Aymeric Laporte, Ruben Dias, John Stones and Manuel Akanji all options available to him when all are fit.

That could leave Harwood-Bellis needing to find another club next term, though he will want to make the step up to the top flight and the Toffees could potentially provide him with that opportunity as they continue to watch him in action.

Leicester and Wolves are also keeping a close eye on him though as they potentially look to strengthen their defences next summer.

The Verdict:

If the Clarets are promoted at the end of this season, you would have to say they would be favourites to sign him again if he goes back out on loan because of parent club City’s ties with Kompany and the fact he’s settled in well at Turf Moor.

However, there could potentially be a place for him at the other teams mentioned too, with Everton only signing Conor Coady on loan for this season and potentially opening up a spot for someone else to come in next term.

But Frank Lampard’s men do have an option to buy and if they take up this option, it will leave Wolves with one less option and they could potentially turn to Harwood-Bellis as a younger English defender.

Leicester, meanwhile, have been extremely poor defensively at times this season and they could potentially bring in Harwood-Bellis to be their next Wesley Fofana if they can secure a permanent deal.

But whether any of these teams will be able to recruit him on a long-term basis will surely depend on City’s price tag though, because the quartet are potentially likely to be working within limited budgets in the summer.