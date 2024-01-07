Highlights Premier League duo Fulham and Wolves interested in Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho with loan approaches made.

Carvalho's loan spell at RB Leipzig gave him limited game time, prompting a recall from Liverpool.

Championship teams still have a chance to sign Carvalho, with Southampton and Leicester City among the interested second-tier teams.

Premier League duo Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers are among the interested teams in Liverpool midfielder Fabio Carvalho with numerous sides making loan approaches for him, according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old spent the first half of the campaign on loan at RB Leipzig, with the player being deemed temporarily surplus to requirements at Anfield.

This loan spell also gave him an opportunity to play more regularly - and for a side that were set to compete at the top end of the Bundesliga.

Unfortunately for him, his game time out in Germany was limited, with the player making 15 competitive appearances.

15 competitive appearances doesn't sound too bad considering that was only the first half of the season, but the vast majority of his displays came from the bench and with this, the Reds decided to recall him.

But they may be keen to send him back out on loan again - and can do so with the player only appearing for one club so far this season.

And there isn't a shortage of sides who are keen to take him away from Merseyside for the remainder of the 2023/24 campaign.

Interested teams in Fabio Carvalho

With top-flight teams in the mix for him, including Wolves and the Cottagers, that may dampen Championship sides' chances of securing his signature.

Hull City, Leeds United, Southampton and Leicester City are all keen on the attacking midfielder at this stage, but could be beaten to his signature by one of the top-tier teams.

Carvalho previously played for the Cottagers in the English capital before his switch to Anfield - and that could put Marco Silva's side in a good position to get a deal over the line.

How much game time he is offered may determine who comes out on top in this race though.

Championship teams should still have hope of securing his signature

Because the Reds will be keen for him to start as many games as possible, and joining a second-tier team may give him the best chance of doing that, the likes of Hull, Leeds, Leicester and the Saints should be looking to remain in this race.

The latter two are also in an extremely strong financial position.

With the Foxes selling the likes of James Maddison and Harvey Barnes during the summer, that should give Enzo Maresca a decent budget to work with.

Russell Martin also saw plenty of players leave for big fees in the summer, so both the Saints and the Foxes may have the ability to put forward a very attractive financial package to take him away from Anfield for the remainder of the season.

Southampton - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent Romeo Lavia Chelsea Permanent (fee involved) Tino Livramento Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) James Ward-Prowse West Ham United Permanent (fee involved) Nathan Tella Bayer Leverkusen Permanent (fee involved) Mohammed Salisu Monaco Permanent (fee involved) Moussa Djenepo Standard Leige Permanent (fee involved) Mislav Orsic Trabzonspor Permanent (fee involved) Armel Bella-Kotchap PSV Loan Duje Caleta-Car Lyon Loan Mohamed Elyounoussi FC Copenhagen Permanent Ibrahima Diallo Al-Duhail SC Permanent Dan Nlundulu Bolton Wanderers Permanent Romain Perraud OGC Nice Loan Lyanco Al-Gharafa SC Loan Mateusz Lis Goztepe Loan Theo Walcott Retired - Willy Caballero Retired - Paul Onuachu Trabzonspor Loan

It wouldn't be a surprise to see him return to the second tier so he can win more game time and boost his confidence once more, with the 21-year-old able to be a real asset at that level.