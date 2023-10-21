Highlights Southampton striker Che Adams may attract transfer interest in January; Everton and Crystal Palace were previously linked.

Adams has been offered a new contract but is yet to sign, putting the Saints in a position to decide whether to sell him or risk losing him for free.

Adams has struggled in front of goal recently and his game time has been limited, with the potential for new signing Ross Stewart to push him down the pecking order.

Southampton striker Che Adams is likely to attract transfer interest once again in January.

Adams remained at St Mary's this summer following the Saints' relegation from the Premier League, despite being linked with a number of Premier League clubs.

Everton were reportedly in talks with Southampton over a potential £12 million deal for Adams, but they cooled their interest after they signed Beto from Udinese, while Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers were also said to be keen.

Adams is in the last year of his contract at Southampton, and according to the Daily Echo, the Saints have offered the 27-year-old a new three-year deal, which includes vice-captaincy, but he is yet to put pen-to-paper on an extension.

Unless Adams commits his future to the club, the Saints will be facing a big decision on whether to cash in on the Scotland international in the January transfer window or risk losing him for free in the summer.

Should Southampton sell Che Adams in January?

It remains to be seen whether Everton or Palace will reignite their interest in Adams in January, while according to The Athletic journalist Steve Madeley, the striker will not be Wolves' first choice option in the upcoming window.

However, should any of Adams' suitors make a move in January, they could be met with less resistance from Southampton than they were in the summer.

Adams began the season in outstanding form for the Saints, scoring three goals in his first three appearances in the league, but he has not found the back of the net since mid-August.

As his struggles in front of goal continue, Adams has found his game time limited in recent weeks, and midfielder Carlos Alcaraz was deployed in a central striker role ahead of him in the victories over Leeds United and Stoke City.

Southampton completed the signing of Ross Stewart from Sunderland for £10 million on deadline day, and while the Scotsman is yet to make his debut as he continues his recovery from an Achilles injury that has kept him out since January, Martin revealed in September that he was closing in on a return.

"He’s back on the grass and has been for a few weeks so he is integrating into the squad slowly but surely," Martin told the Daily Echo.

"Hopefully, we see him sooner rather than later – I can’t give you an exact timeline because these things are always difficult.

"It is nice to see the big man back out on grass, it’s been good and really nice to see him touching the ball and smiling.

"He’s a really good character so, hopefully, we will get him back on the pitch and you’ll see him involved very, very soon."

Despite his injury problems, Stewart proved himself to be a prolific striker at Championship level for the Black Cats last season, scoring 11 goals in 15 appearances, and he could push Adams further down the pecking order once he is fully fit.

Given Adams' contractual situation and loss of form, it will be difficult for Southampton to demand the same asking price they did for the striker in the summer, so there could be an opportunity for a Premier League side to secure Adams' signature for a cut-price fee.