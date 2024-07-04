Highlights Wolves and Brentford are eyeing a move for Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker.

Celtic Vigo, Lazio and Stuttgart are also in the mix for the Pilgrims' star.

Argyle currently value the player at £15m.

Premier League duo Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brentford are in the race for Plymouth Argyle winger Morgan Whittaker, according to Football Insider.

The Pilgrims may be hoping to retain their star players, as they prepare for next season under the guidance of new manager Wayne Rooney.

After narrowly avoiding relegation under then-caretaker boss Neil Dewsnip at the end of last term, they have their work cut out in their quest to retain their Championship status for the long term.

Former England international Rooney struggled at Birmingham City last season and will be keen to have the strongest squad possible at his disposal.

Mickel Miller may have moved on, but the Pilgrims have been able to strengthen their squad by recruiting Nathanael Ogbeta on a free transfer and Darko Gyabi and Muhamed Tijani on loan.

Ogbeta did well at Bolton Wanderers for a chunk of his stay there, but will have a point to prove after performing poorly during last season's League One play-off final, with the left-sided player putting in a very underwhelming performance for Ian Evatt's side.

More signings could follow the trio into Home Park in the coming weeks, but the Pilgrims will also need to keep an eye on potential departures, with a couple of their key players potentially set to attract plenty of interest.

Morgan Whittaker attracting Premier League interest

Whittaker is one player who could be the subject of major interest in the coming weeks.

Signing from Swansea City permanently last summer after impressing at Argyle during his 2022/23 loan spell, the wide player has proved to be an excellent addition.

Morgan Whittaker's 2023/24 campaign at Plymouth Argyle (All competitions) Appearances 50 Goals 20 Assists 9

However, his stay in Devon could be fairly short if top-tier clubs firm up their interest in the 23-year-old, with Wolves and Brentford thought to be keen on a move for the player.

European clubs Celta Vigo, Lazio and Stuttgart are also reported to be in the mix for the winger.

Argyle have valued the player at £15m - and it remains to be seen whether any interested club is willing to fork out that amount to lure him away from Home Park.

Plymouth Argyle may face a tough battle to retain Morgan Whittaker

Whittaker was nothing short of extraordinary last season - and he would be a real miss if Plymouth lost him this summer.

However, you feel that a potential departure is a real possibility.

Not only is he able to be a goalscoring threat, registering 20 goals in all competitions during the 2023/24 campaign, but he can also operate both as a winger and in a more central position.

Thankfully for the Pilgrims, they are in a strong negotiating position with his contract in Devon not expiring until 2027.

That decision to tie him down to a long-term deal was a shrewd one - and it should allow them to generate a decent amount from his sale.

However, £15m is a fee some of these linked clubs should be able to fork out and that's why an exit seems possible this summer, if that reported valuation is correct.