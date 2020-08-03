Wolves aim to beat Leeds, Newcastle to midfielder signing

Wolves are looking to sign young Sunderland midfielder Daniel Neil in the summer transfer window, and are planning to beat Leeds United and Newcastle to his signature – according to Football Insider.

The Black Cats are set to be playing in League One once again next season and that could mean that some of their young players get the chance to feature for the first team.

Neil, though, might leave before making a competitive debut for the club with a trio of Premier League sides reportedly looking at him.

The story suggests both Leeds and Newcastle have been looking at him for a while now, but Wolves have now entered the race to sign him and they’ll be aiming to bring him in ahead of the aforementioned pair.

The Verdict

Neil is an exciting young midfielder who was a regular for the u23 side at Sunderland before lockdown was put into place.

Indeed, it could be the case that we don’t see him in red and white anymore judging by this report, with three top-flight sides taking a look at him.

He’s a talented young footballer and, if he does move, he’ll need to sign for a team that has his progression and development at the forefront of their plans for him.