Wolves agree to send midfielder to EFL side

Wolves have once again sent Taylor Perry out on loan to a familiar club, with the club’s official website confirming he has rejoined Cheltenham on loan.

The midfielder linked up with the League One outfit in the last campaign and managed ten league games for the side with one goal along the way. The side clearly liked what they saw of the youngster though, as they now plan to use him on a short-term deal again.

Prior to joining Cheltenham last term, he had never managed competitive action in the Football League. He has yet to feature in the Premier League for his parent side and before his loan deal, he had to settle for mainly reserve and youth team action at Molineux.

Still, his record of 44 games with ten goals and four assists had been enough to tempt Cheltenham into giving him a chance in the Football League last year and he duly delivered for them despite only five starts in the league. Most of that is down to an injury and he will now get the chance to prove himself again next season.

He will join them on a loan deal for the entirety of the 2022/23 campaign. It’ll be only the second time he goes out on loan too – but at least it will be to familiar surroundings and it likely won’t take much adapting for the youngster to get used to the club again this second time around.

After a 15th place finish last time around, he’ll be hoping he can take them much higher up the division next season.

The Verdict

Taylor Perry might only have managed a handful of games during his last loan spell with Cheltenham but it was enough to prompt the club to bag him again on a loan deal for next season.

Both the player and the club will feel they didn’t get to see the best of the youngster – or enough of him – after his move to the side last season because of his injury and they’ll both be happy to get going together again.

The 20-year-old will no doubt relish the chance to get back to competitive football too and he’ll want to make double or triple the amount of appearances in League One that he managed last time around. If he can get going and stay in the first-team as a regular feature too, then it could allow him to develop and thrive too.

Cheltenham will be eager then to throw him back into the mix.