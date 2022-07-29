Wolves agree to outgoing transfer deal with League One club

Wolves’ Nigel Lonwijk has today agreed a deal to sign for Plymouth on loan for the season, as confirmed by the club’s official website.

The League One club have been desperate to try and bag a promotion to the Championship and last season they came close, only for the side to miss out on a play-off spot and have to settle for another campaign in the third tier.

Now, under manager Steven Schumacher, they are trying to use this summer window well and bring in players that can help them bag a Championship spot come the end of the 2022/23 season. One of the latest recruits that the boss has brought in now is Nigel Lonwijk, who plays for Wolves.

He’s yet to play in a single league game for his parent club during his time there but that isn’t to say he doesn’t have experience. In fact, the player has already been out on loan with Fortuna Sittard in the Eredivise and featured in 22 league games for the club over the season.

However, during the loan spell there in 2021/22, he made only seven starts. Now, Wolves will be hoping that Plymouth can offer him more football and more first-team action in a bid to help in his development and help him to reach his potential.

With this Plymouth deal too, it will see Lonwijk play in the EFL and the third tier of English football for the first time in his career – so the player will be desperate to get onto the field ahead of the new season.

The Verdict

Wolves won’t play Nigel Lonwijk this season considering his age and lack of experience in the top flight, so another loan move is good business.

With Plymouth Argyle, the club will give him the chance to play regular first-team football, get onto the field and develop and also play to a high standard in the third tier as well, with the club likely considering themselves as contenders for a promotion spot this season.

Plymouth’s Steven Schumacher will be delighted to get the deal done, as it gives him another option within his squad and having signed the player on a loan deal, it also means it is likely to have left some room in the budget for another transfer if the manager wants another signing.

For Lonwijk, the player can now focus on getting some good football this campaign and trying to help Argyle to promotion in League One.