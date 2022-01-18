Wolves action concerning Birmingham, Bristol City, and QPR target detailed

Wolves are assessing January enquiries for centre-back Dion Sanderson but the Birmingham City, Bristol City and QPR target is certain to go out on loan this month, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of the season on loan with Birmingham but despite impressing and becoming a regular fixture in Lee Bowyer’s side, was recalled at the start of the winter window.

However, the Daily Mail has now reported that Sanderson is certain to leave the club on loan this month with the player said to have realised he’ll have to do so in order to play regular football.

It is understood that Wolves are currently assessing enquiries for the defender, with the Blues, Bristol City, and QPR all monitoring the situation.

Birmingham have already signed Teden Mengi on loan from Manchester United but with Harlee Dean told he can leave the club, it appears there could be yet more change to the backline.

R’s boss Mark Warburton has made it no secret that he’s keen to sign a new centre-back this month while Nigel Pearson revealed this week that Robins defender Nathan Baker may not return this season.

The verdict

It seems Wolves are assessing the options available to them concerning a second loan move for Sanderson, with the player seemingly keen to leave the club this month in pursuit of regular football.

The 22-year-old has impressed in all three of his loan spells in the EFL and it’s no surprise that multiple Championship clubs are interested in signing him for the second half of the season.

The Blues, Robins, and R’s all could do with strengthening at centre-back, and landing Sanderson would help them do just that.

If Wolves would prefer to send him to a side battling near the top of the Championship then QPR are the obvious option but there may be concerns that given the other players in the squad, he may not start week in week out.

Birmingham and Bristol City are scrapping further down the table but would likely be able to offer Sanderson more minutes.