Sheffield United are closing in on a deal to sign defender Ki-Jana Hoever on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers, as they prepare for their first season back in the Championship.

The former Liverpool youngster is set to make a temporary move to Bramall Lane ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, bolstering Chris Wilder's hand in a position that has needed some addressing.

Ki-Jana Hoever set to join Sheffield United on loan

Hoever's move is on according to journalist Pete O'Rourke, who has reported that the deal should be completed before the weekend.

Hoever impressed during his time on loan at Stoke City, where he has spent the last season-and-a-half, playing 55 games in the Championship and making their right-back spot his own.

George Baldock left Sheffield United and joined Panathinaikos at the end of his contract this summer, while Jayden Bogle was sold to second tier and Yorkshire rivals Leeds United, so the Blades are in need of another option in that area of the pitch for the upcoming campaign.

Hoever was a reliable source of creativity during his time at Stoke, despite having started his senior career as a centre-back at Liverpool, and impressed in the Championship for the Potters.

Ki-Jana Hoever's Championship stats for Stoke City (Transfermarkt) Appearances Goals Assists 55 8 6

The 22-year-old has two years left on his contract at Molineux, and will hope that a successful season with Sheffield United can be the platform for him to return to the Premier League.

Hoever's top flight experience could help Sheffield United

After joining Wolves from Liverpool, Hoever made 20 Premier League appearances across the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons, as well as being handed the number two shirt at Molineux.

However, Bruno Lage, who was Wolves' boss at the time, criticised Hoever because he felt as though the right-back was not preparing for matches well enough after he suffered an injury in a defeat against Crystal Palace in March 2022.

That was the last time he featured for the club, with a relatively unsuccessful loan move to PSV Eindhoven preceding his temporary spell at Stoke.

Considering his good availability during his time with the Potters, it seems as though the 22-year-old has learned from his mistakes at Wolves, and Sheffield United will hope that he can use his top-flight experience to help the club bounce back to the Premier League next season.

Sheffield United still need a few more additions ahead of August 30 deadline

While the Blades have made a few exciting signings so far during the transfer window, including Harrison Burrows, Callum O'Hare and Kieffer Moore, they still need to make a couple more additions before the end of the summer.

Wilder could at least do with another goalkeeper, a new centre-back and a striker to ensure that he has enough options ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

Hoever is capable of operating at centre-back, but he has become more accustomed to playing right-back in recent years, and that is where he is likely to be required by Sheffield United.

The Blades have been linked with a move for Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper, while the seemingly imminent sale of young striker Will Osula to Newcastle United means that they need to find another option up front to replace him for next season.

There is more than enough quality in Sheffield United's squad for them to mount a promotion push next season, but with a couple more signings in key areas to add to the addition of Hoever, they would be feeling even more confident that they can enjoy a successful campaign.