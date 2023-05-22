Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly interested in Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson this summer, according to Alan Nixon.

Tony Mowbray’s side ultimately came up short against Luton Town last week in the second leg of the play-offs.

Patterson has been an ever-present for Sunderland this season, racking up 48 Championship appearances for the Black Cats in what is their first campaign back at this level since 2018.

The 23-year-old only came into Sunderland's first-team last season in League One, after a successful loan stint with Notts County in the National League. He made 13 appearances for County before returning to the Stadium of Light.

During Sunderland's League One play-off winning campaign, Patterson made 25 appearances in all competitions, establishing himself as the club's first choice ahead of Lee Burge and recently signed Alex Bass.

He is a graduate of Sunderland's academy, and was handed the number-one shirt number last summer, signalling the intent of the club to keep him instated as first-choice for their second tier campaign.

Patterson has been a core member of an emerging young group of players at Sunderland, helping guide them to an impressive sixth placed finish in the table despite only gaining promotion via the play-offs last season from the third tier.

Are Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Sunderland's Anthony Patterson?

Alan Nixon is reporting via his Patreon channel that Patterson is of interest to Leicester City and now Wolves.

They are said to be keeping tabs on the situation, and he is on Wolves' "shortlist" of goalkeeper targets this summer.

From Patterson's 48 Championship matches this season, he has kept 14 clean sheets and conceded 58 goals.

He has also been called up to the England Under-21 set up recently, due to his good form. However, he is yet to make an appearance.

Patterson is under contract until 2026 with Sunderland.

Would Patterson be a good signing for Wolves?

It would be a strange one, given Jose Sa is the first-choice for Wolves and Daniel Bentley is his understudy at Molineux.

However, if they choose to allow one to leave, then it would be a shrewd move for what is one of the best young 'keepers in the EFL.

Patterson will no doubt be a Premier League player at some stage, given his impressive performances at such a tender age.

Sunderland should be doing everything in their power to keep him, alongside the young side they have been building over the last few seasons.