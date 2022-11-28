Wollacott = 7.5/10: Rating all of Charlton Athletic’s summer signings out of 10 – Do you agree?

The arrival of new manager Ben Garner brought with it a host of signings in the summer window, including three from his former club Swindon Town, but Charlton Athletic have not yet been able to turn their fortunes around.

They sit 14th after 19 League One games and Garner will be looking to close the six-point gap between the Addicts and the play-offs soon as pressure starts to build.

Charlton’s summer business has been something of a talking point this term, with the club exclusively dealing in free transfers and loans, so we’ve rated how each of the new arrivals have fared so far – do you agree?

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi – 8.5

What a signing Crystal Palace loanee Jesurun Rak-Sakyi has proven.

The fast and tricky winger has looked arguably the Addicts’ most dangerous attacker this term and his eye-catching performances have helped supporters quickly forget that he joined from their south London rivals.

Jojo Wollacott – 7.5

Goalkeeper Jojo Wollacott has been the most impressive of the three players that followed Garner across from Swindon in the summer.

The 26-year-old quickly established himself as Charlton’s number one and deservedly earned a place in Ghana’s World Cup squad – only for an injury on the eve of the tournament to rule him out.

Steven Sessegnon – 7.5

There’s a lot to like about Fulham loanee Steven Sessegnon, who adds a real impetus on the flanks and offers much-needed versatility.

Still just 22, Charlton fans will want to see more consistency from him as the season wears on.

Eoghan O’Connell – 7

Eoghan O’Connell has quickly become a mainstay in the Charlton side – starting 17 of their 19 League One games this term – and his quality in possession means he’s well suited to Garner’s ideology.

There have been some shaky moments but he’s not been helped by some poor performances from his centre-back partners.

Mandela Egbo – 7

Mandela Egbo has had some really promising moments but his first months at Charlton have been hampered by injury.

With a regular run in the side, he could emerge as a key player for Garner and the Addicts.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Charlton Athletic players?

1 of 25 CRAIG MACGILLIVRAY 13 1

Jack Payne – 6

Much was expected of Jack Payne after lighting things up for Swindon last term but he’s not hit the ground running as many will have hoped.

The attacking midfielder has been a bit-part player, starting just three League One games, but there have been glimpses of the quality that earned him the move to The Valley.

More patience is needed.

Conor McGrandles – 6

Ball-playing midfielder Conor McGrandles looked like a smart signing when he joined from Lincoln City on a free transfer but he’s struggled to make too much of an impact.

That’s been partially due to the impressive partnership that George Dobson and Scott Fraser have built but fans will want to see more from him.

Terell Thomas – 6

Snapped up as a free agent in September, Terell Thomas has managed just two League One appearances for Charlton to date.

A useful squad option, it would be unfair to judge him properly just yet.