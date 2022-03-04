Wolfe starts: The predicted Barnsley XI to play Derby on Saturday

In-form Barnsley will travel to Pride Park on Saturday afternoon to face Derby County in a real relegation six-pointer.

The Tykes looked dead and buried at the foot of the Championship table just a few weeks ago with Poya Asbaghi struggling to secure a victory following his November replacement of Markus Schopp.

However nine points out of a possible 12 in the last four matches has seen the Yorkshire side rise above this weekend’s opponents into 22nd position, and a victory on their travels could see them go within three points of Reading, who sit in 21st place, whilst also having a game in hand.

Let’s look at how Asbaghi may set his Barnsley side up this weekend as he goes head-to-head with Wayne Rooney in the dugout.

In this case – if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.

Asbaghi has done some chopping and changing to get the recent results, but he seems to have stumbled upon a winning formula.

It’s meant that players like Remy Vita, who wasn’t given a chance in the first half of the season after arriving on loan from Bayern Munich, and Matty Wolfe, who was on loan at Danish side Esbjerg until the end of 2021, have had their chance to shine.

They’ve fully taken their chances as well and along with the likes of Jordan Williams performing well, it has meant spots on the bench for former regulars like Callum Brittain and Romal Palmer.

Asbaghi has some good players to call upon from the bench if things don’t go according to plan against Derby but the way things are going, the Swede will more-than fancy his chances of getting a result against a struggling Rams side.