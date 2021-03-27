Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Woeful’, ‘We’ve declined’ – These Ipswich Town fans slam key figure after latest setback

Published

2 hours ago

on

Paul Cook’s tough start to life as Ipswich Town boss continued as his side drew 0-0 at struggling Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

The performance will surely concern the boss, with the Tractor Boys were pretty toothless throughout, as they barely created a clear chance of note against the Latics.

It leaves Ipswich 11th in the table, although they are only two points behind the play-off places with ten games to play.

However, they don’t have any momentum, with one win in Cook’s five games highlighting the tough start he has had since arriving at Portman Road.

And, whilst most fans believe he is the man to bring long-term success given his pedigree, some are starting to ask questions as to why he has been unable to improve the current crop so far, as this is by no means the first drab performance.

Can you name these 12 Ipswich Town players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12

Who is this Ipswich player?

Here we look at some of the reaction to Cook from Ipswich supporters on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Woeful’, ‘We’ve declined’ – These Ipswich Town fans slam key figure after latest setback

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: