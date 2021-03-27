‘Woeful’, ‘We’ve declined’ – These Ipswich Town fans slam key figure after latest setback

Paul Cook’s tough start to life as Ipswich Town boss continued as his side drew 0-0 at struggling Wigan Athletic this afternoon.

The performance will surely concern the boss, with the Tractor Boys were pretty toothless throughout, as they barely created a clear chance of note against the Latics.

It leaves Ipswich 11th in the table, although they are only two points behind the play-off places with ten games to play.

However, they don’t have any momentum, with one win in Cook’s five games highlighting the tough start he has had since arriving at Portman Road.

And, whilst most fans believe he is the man to bring long-term success given his pedigree, some are starting to ask questions as to why he has been unable to improve the current crop so far, as this is by no means the first drab performance.

Can you name these 12 Ipswich Town players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12 Who is this Ipswich player? Luke Chambers Will Norris Cole Skuse Alan Judge

Here we look at some of the reaction to Cook from Ipswich supporters on Twitter…

Clearly our plight nothing to do with Cook. But he might want to reconsider whatever he is doing at half time #itfc — Matt Temple (@mtemple80) March 27, 2021

That’s now 3 of Cook’s first 6 #itfc games that have been absolutely appalling….. — Joey (@JoeySadler_) March 27, 2021

Question: How long does Paul Cook get a free pass for? Looks like we've declined more if you ask me #itfc — Liam O'Sullivan (@Liamosully88) March 27, 2021

What a disgraceful performance. 5 days training with double sessions for what? Horrible hoofball with no idea. Say what you like and I hope he gets it right, but Paul Cook’s tenure has started off horrendously #itfc — Joey (@JoeySadler_) March 27, 2021

Can't blame Cook for recent performances. We desperately need a major squad overhaul in summer, particularly going forwards. We have ZERO creativity and Norwood is the only one who can find the net. Defence doesn't need much work at all for this level. #itfc — Daryl Curle 💙 (@CurleDaryl) March 27, 2021

6 games under Paul Cook and absolutely no reaction yet

It's as if these players think they've got a free ride until next season

Not once have we played better after a Cook half time team talk

Whether it's Cook or the players having too much power… VERY WORRYING#ITFC — Charlie Wills (@CharlieWillsD) March 27, 2021

0.8 PPG (relegation form)

0.66 Goals per game

16% win rate

Fans need to stop giving Paul cook a free pass. Let’s not sugarcoat it, it has been a woeful start to his Ipswich career. #ITFC — Tom Sadler (@tom__sadler) March 27, 2021