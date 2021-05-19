Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Woeful’, ‘Shocking’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans fume at player’s recent showing v Lincoln City

7 mins ago

Sunderland’s hopes of winning promotion into the Championship hang by the narrowest of threads after they were beaten 2-0 by Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final. 

Lee Johnson’s had the better of the statistics on the night, but failed to take any of the chances that came their way at Sincil Bank, much to the frustration of the Stadium of Light faithful.

They finished fourth in the League One table after 46 matches, one place above Michael Appleton’s side.

But the Imps took their chances, as they took the lead after 51 minutes, as Tom Hopper fired home from close-range, as Sunderland failed to deal with a cross.

The Black Cats then played themselves into trouble, as Tom Flanagan’s back-pass was too short for Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge, and the shot-stopper’s attempted clearance rebounded off Brennan Johnson, and the on-loan Nottingham Forest youngster had the simplest tasks of tapping the ball into an empty net.

He did just that, and the Imps held on to head into the second-leg with a two-goal lead.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Flanagan’s performance on the night, with the defender’s role in Lincoln City’s second goal not going unnoticed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


