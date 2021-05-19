‘Woeful’, ‘Shocking’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans fume at player’s recent showing v Lincoln City

Sunderland’s hopes of winning promotion into the Championship hang by the narrowest of threads after they were beaten 2-0 by Lincoln City in their play-off semi-final.

Lee Johnson’s had the better of the statistics on the night, but failed to take any of the chances that came their way at Sincil Bank, much to the frustration of the Stadium of Light faithful.

They finished fourth in the League One table after 46 matches, one place above Michael Appleton’s side.

But the Imps took their chances, as they took the lead after 51 minutes, as Tom Hopper fired home from close-range, as Sunderland failed to deal with a cross.

The Black Cats then played themselves into trouble, as Tom Flanagan’s back-pass was too short for Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge, and the shot-stopper’s attempted clearance rebounded off Brennan Johnson, and the on-loan Nottingham Forest youngster had the simplest tasks of tapping the ball into an empty net.

He did just that, and the Imps held on to head into the second-leg with a two-goal lead.

Plenty of Sunderland supporters took to social media to voice their frustrations at Flanagan’s performance on the night, with the defender’s role in Lincoln City’s second goal not going unnoticed.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Was lost as soon as Flanagan was on team sheet. Our season ended with Sandersons injury #SAFC — Josh W1LKS Wilkinson (@CLQ_W1LKS) May 19, 2021

Flanagan at fault for both goals, Imagine my suprise — Ben (@BenSAFC_) May 19, 2021

Flanagan and Burge you complete and utter morons #safc — Richard Shotton (@rshotton90) May 19, 2021

Flanagan and McFadzean in your back four, that’s what you get #safc — David Allison (@davidallison88) May 19, 2021

Release flanagan and burge now. — Michael Kelly (@KezzaSAFC) May 19, 2021

Burge and Flanagan…. Two of the worst players I’ve ever seen at our club — Evo (@88safc) May 19, 2021

Flanagan was woeful for that goal, serious communication issues at the back. Nobody is telling anyone what to do. Shocking #SAFC — Luke (@TheSafcAnalyst) May 19, 2021

Tom flanagan is the worst defender ive ever seen — Max (@MaxSAFC_) May 19, 2021

Someone tell Flanagan we are playing in our away strips here…#safc — Danny Simpson (@KP10legend) May 19, 2021

never want to see flanagan in a sunderland shirt again — alex🇫🇷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Alex16793) May 19, 2021

Bit late, flanagan has been one of the worst performers. — Chris L F (@ChrisLF96) May 19, 2021

Hopefully he never plays for us again — Jmz 🌅 (@jmzed_) May 19, 2021