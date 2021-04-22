‘Woeful’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans aren’t impressed with defender’s showing v Birmingham City

Nottingham Forest rescued a late point on Wednesday evening, as they drew 1-1 with Birmingham City at St Andrew’s.

The Reds fell behind after 49 minutes on the night, as Marc Roberts opened the scoring for Lee Bowyer’s side. Forest earned a late point though, as Lewis Grabban fired home from the penalty spot to see Forest share the spoils with the Blues.

It now means that Chris Hughton’s side are sat 18th in the Championship table, and find themselves 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Tyler Blackett started at left-back for Nottingham Forest against Birmingham City, in what was his 16th appearance of the season for the Reds.

Can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Nottingham Forest quiz?

1 of 20 What year were Nottingham Forest founded? 1863 1864 1865 1868

Blackett struggled to make a notable impact on the night, with some supporters voicing their concerns as to whether he’s a good enough option to have in the starting XI moving forwards.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Blackett’s performance on the night.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

I'd bring Ribs back in next game.

I've sussed Blackett out now, he's not bad at defending but has no pace AND I don't think I've ever seen him cross a ball in?! #NFFC — Dave Mitchell 💙 (@dave_ltm) April 21, 2021

Tyler Blackett is the worst professional footballer I've ever seen. — Richard Sims (@simsini) April 21, 2021

i’m sorry but how bad was blackett today, the lad could barely keep it on the pitch, start yuri on saturday🤣🤣 #nffc — Bennn ⚽️ (@NFFCben9) April 21, 2021

Blackett, just get back on the bus now! #NFFC — Jon (@jonrileynffc) April 21, 2021

Tyler Blackett has been absolutely woeful #Nffc — Ben (@benhedley01) April 21, 2021

That’s got to be Blackett’s last game in a Forest shirt surely #nffc — Alex (@Leshington) April 21, 2021

Fgs Blackett! Everyone is awful but he has been terrible! #nffc — Martyn Scott ⭐⭐ 💙 (@Martyns5) April 21, 2021

Blackett’s having a mare #nffc — Catherine Hinam (@catherine_hinam) April 21, 2021

Tyler Blackett been abysmal tonight, the epitome of this performance #nffc — adamjgibb (@adamjgibb94) April 21, 2021

This is the worse game Iv watched all season… Blackett has been a joke tonight! #NFFC — Brandon (@BrandonG_H) April 21, 2021

That Blackett throw-in perfectly summed up our season#nffc — Alan Macleod (@AlanMacleod14) April 21, 2021