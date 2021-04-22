Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Birmingham City

‘Woeful’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans aren’t impressed with defender’s showing v Birmingham City

Published

8 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest rescued a late point on Wednesday evening, as they drew 1-1 with Birmingham City at St Andrew’s. 

The Reds fell behind after 49 minutes on the night, as Marc Roberts opened the scoring for Lee Bowyer’s side. Forest earned a late point though, as Lewis Grabban fired home from the penalty spot to see Forest share the spoils with the Blues.

It now means that Chris Hughton’s side are sat 18th in the Championship table, and find themselves 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

Tyler Blackett started at left-back for Nottingham Forest against Birmingham City, in what was his 16th appearance of the season for the Reds.

Can you score more than 80% on this 20-question Nottingham Forest quiz?

1 of 20

What year were Nottingham Forest founded?

Blackett struggled to make a notable impact on the night, with some supporters voicing their concerns as to whether he’s a good enough option to have in the starting XI moving forwards.

Plenty of the City Ground faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Blackett’s performance on the night.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Woeful’ – Plenty of Nottingham Forest fans aren’t impressed with defender’s showing v Birmingham City

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: