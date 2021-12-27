‘Woeful’, ‘Painful to watch’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to recent events

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 defeat away at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

The Reds travelled to the North East in hope of continuing Steve Cooper’s fine start to his tenure, however they found their plans being quickly undone as Ryan Yates inadvertency passed the ball into his own net.

To make matters worse for the visitors, they then found themselves 2-0 down as Andraz Sporar fired home just over 20 minutes from time to make the points safe for Boro on a day to forget for Forest as they wasted the chances which came their way at the Riverside Stadium.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Nottingham Forest faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance as a whole.

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter.

By far the poorest performance under Cooper but still made 3 glorious opportunities to score. Was always going to be difficult with our wing back situation. — Ryan lewis (@Rylew81) December 26, 2021

Poor today lads https://t.co/7H7VdqZwb0 they been on sherry .this squad lacks real quality and depth for top6

Few injuries and no full backs and.we look very poor.. — Deano7312 (@12bw1312) December 26, 2021

Regroup and move on, we’re unbeaten in 9 and only 2nd loss in 17. People need to realise we can’t win every game and it’s not the end of the world — Jamie Allan 🇵🇾 (@JfAllan98) December 26, 2021

Glad that’s over, Worst performance under Cooper, players not at it at all with some very poor performances, Onwards and upwards! proof that if the club are serious about going up then the squad needs a couple of quality additions — Mark Shaw (@MarkShaw_Design) December 26, 2021

Some positives tbf but that was painful to watch — NFFC Are Magic 🇨🇺🇯🇲🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@TheMightyTazer) December 26, 2021

Frustrating but we go again — forestaremagic_ (@00Footballlover) December 26, 2021

A woeful 1st half and we still had to help Boro to score.

Brighter 2nd half, two penalty shouts but this ref gave us nothing. God knows why Samba, Carvahlo & Yates got booked when their keeper and left back weren’t, and Crooks got away with several bad foul inc one on Samba — Gareth (@ErfinderRotwang) December 26, 2021

shocking effort, reminds me of last and early this season. poor quality passing, no one running into space. a wake up call for sure — Bo90 (@doublebo7) December 26, 2021

Dreadful performance today, but can't be too mad after the recent weeks.. — 𝔧𝔧 𝔞𝔯𝔪𝔰𝔱𝔯𝔬𝔫𝔤 (@JJisRad) December 26, 2021