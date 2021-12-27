Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Woeful’, ‘Painful to watch’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react to recent events

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Many Nottingham Forest fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 defeat away at Middlesbrough on Boxing Day. 

The Reds travelled to the North East in hope of continuing Steve Cooper’s fine start to his tenure, however they found their plans being quickly undone as Ryan Yates inadvertency passed the ball into his own net.

To make matters worse for the visitors, they then found themselves 2-0 down as Andraz Sporar fired home just over 20 minutes from time to make the points safe for Boro on a day to forget for Forest as they wasted the chances which came their way at the Riverside Stadium.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Nottingham Forest faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance as a whole.

