‘Woeful’, ‘Offered nothing’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans blast 26-y/o despite Fulham win

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table with a 3-0 win over Fulham today.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison sealed the comfortable home win for Leeds, and marked a return to winning ways after the disappointment of Cardiff last weekend.

The opening goal for Bamford silenced a lot of his own critics, slotting home after Helder Costa worked the ball down the wing. But despite his efforts before being substituted along with Bamford in the second-half, Leeds fans remain critical of Costa.

Can you get 100% on this Leeds United quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 13 WHO IS THE PLAYER? David Wetherall Gunnar Halle Wesley Boyle Alf-Inge Haaland

On-loan from Wolves, Costa is set to sign permanently with the club following the end of the season next month. He’s so far featured in every one of Leeds’ 39 Championship games this season, scoring three goals.

Despite the win and the assist from Costa, plenty of Leeds fans took to Twitter to share their dismay at Costa’s season so far, and here’s what they had to say about the Portuguese winger:

Costa needs to man up as he falls over far to Grealish like..#lufc — T9 MBE (@T9LUFC) June 27, 2020

Helder Costa is actually woeful even for a championship side — Daniel Valentine (@_danvalentine) June 27, 2020

Has Costa put his invisibility cloak on again? #lufc — Rayroob (@Rayroob) June 27, 2020

Fulham have absolutely dominated us. Roberts and Costa have offered nothing to the game, but a goal up and should be a man up. #lufc #LEEFUL — Jordan Thomas (@jordanthomas95) June 27, 2020

I’d be fine never seeing Costa again to be fair #LUFC — Post Mix Lemonade (@MMMMMNoodleSoup) June 27, 2020

Costa been a bit lightweight last 2 games. — Andy Hargreaves (@andylufc1919) June 27, 2020

Costa is about as strong as a rizla #lufc — chris wilson (@willowlufc) June 27, 2020