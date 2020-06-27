Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘Woeful’, ‘Offered nothing’ – Plenty of Leeds United fans blast 26-y/o despite Fulham win

Published

10 mins ago

on

Leeds United returned to the top of the Championship table with a 3-0 win over Fulham today.

Goals from Patrick Bamford, Ezgjan Alioski and Jack Harrison sealed the comfortable home win for Leeds, and marked a return to winning ways after the disappointment of Cardiff last weekend.

The opening goal for Bamford silenced a lot of his own critics, slotting home after Helder Costa worked the ball down the wing. But despite his efforts before being substituted along with Bamford in the second-half, Leeds fans remain critical of Costa.

On-loan from Wolves, Costa is set to sign permanently with the club following the end of the season next month. He’s so far featured in every one of Leeds’ 39 Championship games this season, scoring three goals.

Despite the win and the assist from Costa, plenty of Leeds fans took to Twitter to share their dismay at Costa’s season so far, and here’s what they had to say about the Portuguese winger:


