Brentford

‘Woeful’, ‘Not good enough’ – Many Stoke City fans react to impact of 21-y/o in defeat v Brentford

Published

11 mins ago

on

A number of Stoke City supporters have bemoaned the impact that Josh Tymon had on the game during the Potters’ 2-1 defeat away at promotion-chasing Brentford on Saturday.

Michael O’Neill’s side headed into the game aiming to get back to winning ways after their two-match winning run was brought to an end with a defeat at Barnsley in midweek.

The Potters got off to a dream start and were ahead inside the first minute through Jacob Brown. However, they could not hold onto the lead and in the second period, the Bees superior quality told.

One player who struggled amid the fightback from Brentford in the second period was Tymon, with the 21-year-old brought on at half time for Rhys Norrington-Davies who was at risk of getting himself sent off for a second booking. The left-wing-back though endured a torrid second 45 minutes and was unable to get to grips with the task at hand down his side of the field.

Tymon managed to make just one tackle and two clearances and he also gave the ball away on seven occasions in the second half (Sofascore). He was also unable to do enough to prevent the Bees from taking advantage of their improved display after the restart. This was a difficult afternoon for the 21-year-old and will be a performance he has to swiftly learn from.

Many Stoke fans were suggesting that the sub of Tymon at half-time helped to swing the game in Brentford’s favour, with some believing that the defender is just not good enough to play in the Championship at the moment.

