‘Woeful’, ‘Not good enough’ – Many Stoke City fans react to impact of 21-y/o in defeat v Brentford

A number of Stoke City supporters have bemoaned the impact that Josh Tymon had on the game during the Potters’ 2-1 defeat away at promotion-chasing Brentford on Saturday.

Michael O’Neill’s side headed into the game aiming to get back to winning ways after their two-match winning run was brought to an end with a defeat at Barnsley in midweek.

The Potters got off to a dream start and were ahead inside the first minute through Jacob Brown. However, they could not hold onto the lead and in the second period, the Bees superior quality told.

One player who struggled amid the fightback from Brentford in the second period was Tymon, with the 21-year-old brought on at half time for Rhys Norrington-Davies who was at risk of getting himself sent off for a second booking. The left-wing-back though endured a torrid second 45 minutes and was unable to get to grips with the task at hand down his side of the field.

Tymon managed to make just one tackle and two clearances and he also gave the ball away on seven occasions in the second half (Sofascore). He was also unable to do enough to prevent the Bees from taking advantage of their improved display after the restart. This was a difficult afternoon for the 21-year-old and will be a performance he has to swiftly learn from.

Many Stoke fans were suggesting that the sub of Tymon at half-time helped to swing the game in Brentford’s favour, with some believing that the defender is just not good enough to play in the Championship at the moment.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Tymon doing a Tymon at wing back and showing no defensive ability whatsoever. MON had to hook Norrington though- he was a red card waiting to happen. — Neil_James (@TrouserdogSCFC) February 27, 2021

We got killed with Tymon on. It was the right thing to do in theory as RND would have probably walked with this ref but sadly Tymon is just truly woeful defensively and they kept coming down our left without any problems at all. — Jamo (@ricohjam) February 27, 2021

Once again this manager makes changes to make us worse. I don’t care if RND should have been off Tymon was absolutely disgraceful. Shambles as per — Bill (@bill63725454) February 27, 2021

Don't think MON takes the blame for that. He had to take off RND. He probably didn't anticipate Tymon playing like he'd won a competition. Same old problem struck again, we concede and go to bits. Been like that for years. I've not seen us concede and look comfortable — Stace (@stokie_stace) February 27, 2021

Thought Powell was absolutely abysmal today. Defence was really poor, Tymon once again showing that he hasn't got a defensive bone in his body. Cousins was excellent when he came on. Not much else to say really except we've got no engine in midfield after 60 minutes — FOXHOUND (@SCFCWei) February 27, 2021

Half time subs were also shocking tymon didn’t do anything — Toby (@tobydavi3s) February 27, 2021

Mikel absolutely miles off it again. Tymon isn’t good enough for this standard, how many changes does he get?! We just aren’t very good, that’s the top and bottom of it unfortunately. Free pass till end of season so play the youngsters and have a go at teams. — Liam Kelly (@liam_kelly3) February 27, 2021

Tymon is way off it again, not good enough. — Sam Thompson (@samthompsonscfc) February 27, 2021