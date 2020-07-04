Many Nottingham Forest supporters have been bemoaning a late error from Brice Samba that allowed Derby County to snatch an unlikely point and deny the Reds a crucial victory.

Sabri Lamouchi’s side had looked in control of the game throughout the contest and the Frenchman had managed to mastermind an astute tactical performance from his side, with Forest starting the game on the front foot and taking the lead early on through Joe Lolley’s long range effort.

The Reds were then able to sit back and soak up pressure with some fine defensive performances not least by Ben Watson at the base of midfield. However, Forest were guilty of failing to convert chances on the break in the second period, and in Joe Worrall in particular losing their control after Martyn Waghorn’s red card.

Worrall’s ill judged challenge that lead to the free kick provided Derby with a final chance to put the Reds under pressure, but Samba will be feeling he should have done an awful lot better as he could only fumble the ball back into the danger zone allowing Chris Martin to bundle the ball home.

Samba has been one of the standout performers in the Championship this season, and he has shown his quality in terms of his shot stopping ability, but there were occasions throughout the game even before his late error where he had failed to handle the ball well enough from crosses.

Quiz: Can you name these 12 Nottingham Forest players just by looking at their Wikipedia bios?

1 of 12 Who is this? Yuri Ribeiro Tobias Figueiredo Tiago Silva Joao Carvalho

In those sorts of moments it is vital that the keeper remains cool and calm in his handling, but Samba was unable to do that against Derby and that means that Lamouchi’s side had to settle for a 1-1 draw.

Here then, we take a look at what Forest fans made of Samba’s error and performance on social media…

Samba coming for crosses and not dealing with them so is becoming more and more of a problem #nffc — Richard Burgess (@captain_planet8) July 4, 2020

Samba has forgot how to catch #nffc — 𝘼𝙡𝙚𝙭 (@flet_ch) July 4, 2020

Talk about throwing it away. What a massive win it would have been, we were in complete control. Quite what Worrall was thinking of is anyone's guess. No need to foul and we got punished. Got to say, as good as he has been this season, Brice Samba had a bit of a nightmare #NFFC — Alex (@AlexNFFC) July 4, 2020

Wozza and Samba hang your heads in shame #nffc — Kieran Blood (@kieranblood3) July 4, 2020

Genuinely stunned. Missed chance after chance. Stupid from Worrall and Samba. Ridiculous. Classic Forest #nffc — PMD (@p_m_d89) July 4, 2020

Absolutely no need for Worrall to make that challenge. The handling by Samba was also awful #nffc — Caz (@Caz_NFFC) July 4, 2020

Worrall should not be blocking the player but Samba has been woeful today with crosses into the box. Punch that clear we win. #nffc — Martin Fitt (@Fitty23) July 4, 2020

Sorry but Samba is a liablity at times great shot stopper but doesent comes for crosses and flaps we should of saw that out today #NFFC — Nathan Clare (@nathanclare1) July 4, 2020