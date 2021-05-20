Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet League One

‘Woeful’, ‘He is kidding himself’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans have message for Lee Johnson following Lincoln City collapse

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sunderland have it all to do if they’re going to qualify for the League One play-off final.

The Wearsiders traveled to take on Lincoln City on Wednesday evening at Sincil Bank, but despite going into the game as favourites, they found themselves facing a tricky task.

The Imps were sharpest out of the blocks and despite a number of chances for the Black Cats, it was Lincoln who claimed a 2-0 victory through goals from Tom Hopper and Nottingham Forest loanee Brennan Johnson.

It means that Sunderland will have it all to do as the clubs prepare for the second leg at the Stadium Of Light on Saturday.

As is always the way, it was Lee Johnson who took a fair bit of stick from Sunderland supporters following the defeat, and so when the club shared his post-match comments it didn’t take long for fans to vent their frustrations.

Here’s what a selection have had to say.


