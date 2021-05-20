‘Woeful’, ‘He is kidding himself’ – Plenty of Sunderland fans have message for Lee Johnson following Lincoln City collapse

Sunderland have it all to do if they’re going to qualify for the League One play-off final.

The Wearsiders traveled to take on Lincoln City on Wednesday evening at Sincil Bank, but despite going into the game as favourites, they found themselves facing a tricky task.

The Imps were sharpest out of the blocks and despite a number of chances for the Black Cats, it was Lincoln who claimed a 2-0 victory through goals from Tom Hopper and Nottingham Forest loanee Brennan Johnson.

It means that Sunderland will have it all to do as the clubs prepare for the second leg at the Stadium Of Light on Saturday.

As is always the way, it was Lee Johnson who took a fair bit of stick from Sunderland supporters following the defeat, and so when the club shared his post-match comments it didn’t take long for fans to vent their frustrations.

Here’s what a selection have had to say.

I will now post this on every single Sunderland post until it finally happens on Saturday. START CHRIS MAGUIRE AGAINST LINCOLN. pic.twitter.com/DyZScEIP3f — antoneee✌🏻. (@antoneee_x) May 19, 2021

Pack your bags fella and take the whole first team squad with you. — Kevin Moeliker (@Kevsol) May 19, 2021

Maguire and Wyke upfront on Saturday send and go for it — Charlie (@charliehope_10) May 19, 2021

He is kidding himself we don’t have the quality of player to turn this around especially if we go gung ho and you are relying on Burge Flanagan McFadzean and Wright to keep it tight…Johnson may not be the answer — Joe Lewins (@joelewins) May 19, 2021

If we get knocked out on saturday that should be his final game in charge. Simple as. This is woeful now. — World Vintage Colours (@WVintageColours) May 19, 2021

You have Maguire on the bench and you bring on leadbitter, you have to support Lincoln — 👾 (@safc28) May 19, 2021

What does maguire have to do to get a game. Only person who can try and scrape us out of this, cos it seems no one else can be bothered too. pic.twitter.com/slMpx1zk0c — SAFC212 (@SAFC171) May 19, 2021

It's fair to say we start planning for league one again, simples. Lincoln will manage the game Saturday, no bother. This team is far from good enough, hope someone can see that, it's embarrassing — porkpie (@Paulguy18) May 19, 2021

1 win in 10, be 15 games since we beat a team with 11 players if we don't win on Saturday. It will be a 5th season in league 1 if he's still here come August. If supporters are happy with that so be it. — stuart mccormack (@stuartmccormac3) May 19, 2021