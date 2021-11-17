Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Woeful’, ‘Genuinely doesn’t look bothered’ – These Bolton fans slam player following FA Cup horror show v Stockport

In a tie that grew in significance massively a few weeks ago, Stockport County got past League One outfit Bolton Wanderers in a thrilling eight-goal FA Cup replay at Edgeley Park.

The two sides were drawn against each other a month ago and before the initial tie at the University of Bolton Stadium, Wanderers captain Antoni Sarcevic was sold to County out of the blue, with reports later suggesting that he’d fallen out with manager Ian Evatt.

Sarcevic was absent a week and a half ago as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw, forcing a replay at the opposite end of Greater Manchester and it was a real humdinger.

The Trotters raced into a two-goal advantage after six minutes and were 3-1 up after 28 minutes, only for County to pull one back just before half-time.

Ash Palmer’s 85th minute effort took the match to extra time to the delight of the majority of the sold out crowd, and in the additional 30 minutes of play goals from Quigley again and Ollie Crankshaw sealed a memorable win for the Vanarama National League side.

There were plenty of disappointing performances on show for Bolton but Declan John in particular was picked out as having an extremely poor one.

The ex-Swansea City man starred in Wanderers’ promotion campaign last season but this particular outing wasn’t his finest and fans have been reacting to his display on social media.


