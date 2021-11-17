‘Woeful’, ‘Genuinely doesn’t look bothered’ – These Bolton fans slam player following FA Cup horror show v Stockport

In a tie that grew in significance massively a few weeks ago, Stockport County got past League One outfit Bolton Wanderers in a thrilling eight-goal FA Cup replay at Edgeley Park.

The two sides were drawn against each other a month ago and before the initial tie at the University of Bolton Stadium, Wanderers captain Antoni Sarcevic was sold to County out of the blue, with reports later suggesting that he’d fallen out with manager Ian Evatt.

Sarcevic was absent a week and a half ago as the two sides played out a 2-2 draw, forcing a replay at the opposite end of Greater Manchester and it was a real humdinger.

The Trotters raced into a two-goal advantage after six minutes and were 3-1 up after 28 minutes, only for County to pull one back just before half-time.

Ash Palmer’s 85th minute effort took the match to extra time to the delight of the majority of the sold out crowd, and in the additional 30 minutes of play goals from Quigley again and Ollie Crankshaw sealed a memorable win for the Vanarama National League side.

There were plenty of disappointing performances on show for Bolton but Declan John in particular was picked out as having an extremely poor one.

The ex-Swansea City man starred in Wanderers’ promotion campaign last season but this particular outing wasn’t his finest and fans have been reacting to his display on social media.

Declan John has been woeful. Is he alright?#bwfc — Ian Rowbottom (@rowbottom_ian) November 17, 2021

And Declan John has been horrendous. What has happened to him? — Philip Gradwell (@GraddersOnline) November 17, 2021

Has Declan John completed a pass? 🤣 — Wilson (@wilsonbwfc) November 17, 2021

Declan John is a myth #bwfc — Ste Morris (@StemboatSociety) November 17, 2021

Get Declan John off the pitch. #bwfc — Tom Baron (@ThomasBaron) November 17, 2021

Declan John looks like this is the first time he’s ever kicked a ball — Scott Smith (@scotty_smit) November 17, 2021

What has happened to Declan John? Absolutely awful performance so far tonight #bwfc — Pete Sanders (@Pete88Sanders) November 17, 2021

Declan John is having a horror show #bwfc — Patrick Heminway (@HeminwayPatrick) November 17, 2021

Not just because of tonight’s game but every time I’ve seen Declan John play this season he hasn’t looked interested. His foot has come off the gas now he has his 3 year deal. He genuinely doesn’t look bothered. #BWFC — David (@dBWFC1) November 17, 2021

What is going on with John tonight? Looks on a different planet #bwfc — Brendan (@brendanBWFC) November 17, 2021

Think Declan John has been replaced with Henrik Pedersen tonight. #bwfc — Trotters Blog (@TrottersBlog) November 17, 2021