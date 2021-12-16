Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘Woeful’, ‘Absolutely gutless’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Published

1 hour ago

on

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 FA Cup second round loss to Barrow last night as the Tractor Boys bowed out of the competition. 

John McGreal made several changes for the trip up north, with the likes of James Norwood and Kayden Jackson coming into the starting eleven, however the away side never really got going and were made to pay.

Goals from Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts earnt the hosts what many would describe as a deserved win, with Ipswich exiting the cup in disappointing fashion as their recent poor form across all competitions continued.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich Town faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Ipswich Town strikers play for now?

1 of 20

Daryl Murphy

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Town came up short.


Related Topics:

Writer and Journalist for Football League World.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Woeful’, ‘Absolutely gutless’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: