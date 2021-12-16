‘Woeful’, ‘Absolutely gutless’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to recent events

Many Ipswich Town fans have taken to Twitter to react to their side’s 2-0 FA Cup second round loss to Barrow last night as the Tractor Boys bowed out of the competition.

John McGreal made several changes for the trip up north, with the likes of James Norwood and Kayden Jackson coming into the starting eleven, however the away side never really got going and were made to pay.

Goals from Jordan Stevens and Robbie Gotts earnt the hosts what many would describe as a deserved win, with Ipswich exiting the cup in disappointing fashion as their recent poor form across all competitions continued.

Naturally it didn’t take long for the Ipswich Town faithful to react to what they had seen from their side, with many taking to social media to air their views on the performance.

Quiz: What club do these 20 ex-Ipswich Town strikers play for now?

1 of 20 Daryl Murphy Waterford Cork Limerick UCD

Here, we take a look at some of the best responses from the supporters on Twitter as Town came up short.

Absolutely gutless. No effort, no passion, no tactics, no clue. Chasing shadows against Barrow Town. I have never heard of them before this debacle. I don't know what the answer is but we are way off the mark and it hurts as a supporter. — DariusBarius (@DarrenBrundell) December 15, 2021

Ashton out. Now. @bmjcrew28 take note – Ashton has fleeced you. — James (@snudge27) December 15, 2021

A new all time low for this once great club. — Richard Greenfield (@Greenfield19R) December 15, 2021

Fantastic performance in front of the TV cameras. We always show our best side don't we? Wasn't predictable at all🤷‍♂️. As much strength as a soggy paper bag. I want players who show pride, not ones that go hide. — Stevie 🏳️‍🌈 (@dmodeboy) December 15, 2021

Was never in any doubt. I tweeted my congratulations to Barrow earlier today for getting through to the 3rd round. I used to be a proud Town fan now it's just embarrassing to admit it. pic.twitter.com/qEROiGd1Ad — Carole-Anne 💙 (@caroleanne327) December 15, 2021

Congratulations to Barrow. But massive changes need to happen at Ipswich to root out the malaise at the club. — Michael Wighton (@Denaufers) December 15, 2021

The saddest part about this is, it’s the same old story, so much so, you get used to the pain. You shouldn’t get used to pain, it should be temporary. Are we cursed? #itfc — Ed King (@edmking85) December 15, 2021

I’m sorry but that was embarrassing — Daisy woods (@DaisyAliceWoods) December 15, 2021

Well played by the only team that bothered to turn up. Woeful, that looked like the end of last season at times, strangers with no heart or talent. — R (@impsblue) December 15, 2021

Players give your salaries to charity. You should be ashamed turning out a performance like that. Another week and another new low. I can't believe this wonderful club is staring into an abyss — Adrian Donnelly (@AdrianDonnell14) December 15, 2021