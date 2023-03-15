“Wobble” – Darren Bent issues prediction ahead of Sunderland v Sheffield United

Darren Bent has predicted Sheffield United trip to face Sunderland at the Stadium of Light tonight is “not going to be easy” – particularly as Paul Heckingbottom’s side are “having a bit of a wobble”.

The second-placed Blades have the chance to stretch their lead over Middlesbrough in third to six points after the Teessiders were held to a 1-1 draw by Stoke City in the first set of midweek Championship fixtures last night.

United were beaten 1-0 by Luton Town at Bramall Lane on Saturday – meaning they have suffered defeat in four of their last six league games.

Two of those came on the road against play-off chasing opposition, which is a bad omen ahead of their trip to the Stadium of Light this evening.

Sunderland’s dreams of a top six finish in their first season back in the Championship were reignited by Sunday’s 1-0 win against Norwich City and Bent has backed his former club to make things difficult for their visitors this evening.

He said on talkSPORT: “When you look at what’s coming, Sheffield United play [on Wednesday] against Sunderland away, which is not going to be easy, and Sheffield United themselves are having a bit of a wobble.”

The Verdict

It’s hard to disagree with Bent here. The Blades’ poor run in recent weeks has allowed Boro to close the gap and opened up the race for second place.

A win tonight would be a massive momentum boost for Heckingbottom’s side after the Teessiders were held to a draw last night but Sunderland is not an easy place to go.

Tony Mowbray’s side have endured a wobble of their own of late but Sunday’s win over Norwich means there is newfound belief that they can make the play-offs.

Following that up with a victory over United would be a real statement of intent and one that the Black Cats will be keen to deliver.