Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Reading

‘Woah’, ‘Have we not learnt our lesson?’ – These Reading fans react as club linked with double transfer swoop

Published

2 mins ago

on

It promises to be a tough summer for Reading as they try and reshape the squad whilst operating under a transfer embargo.

Confirmation of that arrived yesterday, yet as part of the agreement with the EFL, the Royals are allowed to bring in free agents, although there are still limits on how much they can be paid.

And, according to Berkshire Live, two out-of-contract players on the radar are Junior Hoilett and Yannick Bolasie. The later is available on a free after leaving Everton, whilst Hoilett departed Cardiff City in the summer.

The pair would provide Veljko Paunovic with much-needed options out wide and they have both won promotion and impressed in this league earlier in their career.

Does the Madejski Stadium have a higher or lower capacity than these 18 grounds?

1 of 18

Fratton Park

Therefore, most fans were hugely encouraged by these links, even if some are worried about the side bringing in older players.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Woah’, ‘Have we not learnt our lesson?’ – These Reading fans react as club linked with double transfer swoop

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: