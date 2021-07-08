‘Woah’, ‘Have we not learnt our lesson?’ – These Reading fans react as club linked with double transfer swoop

It promises to be a tough summer for Reading as they try and reshape the squad whilst operating under a transfer embargo.

Confirmation of that arrived yesterday, yet as part of the agreement with the EFL, the Royals are allowed to bring in free agents, although there are still limits on how much they can be paid.

And, according to Berkshire Live, two out-of-contract players on the radar are Junior Hoilett and Yannick Bolasie. The later is available on a free after leaving Everton, whilst Hoilett departed Cardiff City in the summer.

The pair would provide Veljko Paunovic with much-needed options out wide and they have both won promotion and impressed in this league earlier in their career.

Therefore, most fans were hugely encouraged by these links, even if some are worried about the side bringing in older players.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from Twitter…

Some of the better free agents available however wages would be a real issue you'd think — Ben (@Ben_CFR) July 8, 2021

There’s no way we’d sign them. Happily take them both — Lukey (@LukeB_RFC) July 8, 2021

Woah what?? — Alex Lane-Kieltyka (@alex_elkay21) July 8, 2021

I don’t see these type of signings getting us out of the league or out of the financial situation we are in. Wages would be high and both have zero sell-on value. Bolasie excites me a bit more than Hoilett but I wouldn’t sign either. #readingfc — Jordan Norris (@Jordan_Grittt) July 8, 2021

Priority number 1 has to be assembling a squad for next season that won't go down. Given the fact that Yiadom and Ejaria are currently the only 2 players in the squad who can naturally play out wide, these are the exact signings we need right now.#Readingfc https://t.co/meB7EyPdyB — Matt (@lines_aviation) July 8, 2021

Definitely take both of them. As long as wages aren’t an issue https://t.co/IrOJozUWMr — Lukey (@LukeB_RFC) July 8, 2021