Derby County

‘Woah!’, ‘Beyond a joke’ – These Derby County fans react to major club development

Published

4 mins ago

on

Derby County are ‘increasingly confident’ that there second points deduction this season will only be three points.

The Rams are bottom of the table after they were hit with a 12 point penalty that was automatically placed on the team following the club entering administration back in September.

However, Derby have always had another charge hanging over them as they await punishment from the EFL over breaching their financial regulations.

And, whilst it had been feared they could be docked a further nine points, The Athletic have revealed that the club are expecting to lose another three.

Overall, that would be a positive for Wayne Rooney and the team as even though they would still be 12 points from safety, they would feel as though staying in the Championship is still a possibility, even if it will be very tough.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from the fans on Twitter…


