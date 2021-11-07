‘Woah!’, ‘Beyond a joke’ – These Derby County fans react to major club development

Derby County are ‘increasingly confident’ that there second points deduction this season will only be three points.

The Rams are bottom of the table after they were hit with a 12 point penalty that was automatically placed on the team following the club entering administration back in September.

However, Derby have always had another charge hanging over them as they await punishment from the EFL over breaching their financial regulations.

And, whilst it had been feared they could be docked a further nine points, The Athletic have revealed that the club are expecting to lose another three.

The ultimate 2021 Derby County quiz – Can you get 24/24 correct?

1 of 24 In what year were the Rams founded? 1874 1884 1894 1904

Overall, that would be a positive for Wayne Rooney and the team as even though they would still be 12 points from safety, they would feel as though staying in the Championship is still a possibility, even if it will be very tough.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the update from the fans on Twitter…

Woah! Huge if the pending points deduction is to be reduced, albeit survival from -15 would still be almost miraculous. However, the line about #dcfc players/staff feeling 'in the dark' is disappointing. Quantuma have updated #dcfcfans' groups. Staff/squad deserve same courtesy. https://t.co/GNBrtwrLrk — Derby County Blog (@derbycountyblog) November 7, 2021

Bielik back, some signings under new ownership and could be in with a shout — Tupper (@TupperPrice) November 7, 2021

Should be no more points . The players don't deserve this . Slap Morris with a big fat fine .Just beyond a joke . — Jane 🐑❤️🖤 (@JaneJac54550719) November 7, 2021

Would leave us I'm a positive points so still to play for — Andrew DCFC Thompson 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@AWJThompson) November 7, 2021

If the remaining point deduction is *only* 3 then there's a chance, albeit very slim, that we may stay up. https://t.co/NqdnhhM0jd — Total Derby County (@totaldcfc) November 7, 2021

if we only get three more points deducted and manage to string a good run of form together (and get a new owner before january and some players in) I can genuinely see us staying up https://t.co/cyrsgFHfTv — 𝙅 (@b0ringgi3lby) November 7, 2021

Wow. All these points dropped could cost us big time. Real chance to stay up https://t.co/66CUgLuW4O — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) November 7, 2021