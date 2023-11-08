Highlights Sunderland's hopes of re-signing Amad Diallo on loan may be in jeopardy as Premier League side Wolves are also keen on the winger.

Diallo had a successful loan spell with Sunderland last season, but has been unable to make an appearance for Manchester United this season due to injury.

Wolves have already made contact with United about a potential loan deal for Diallo, and they are seen as a good destination for him to get first-team football in the second half of the season.

Sunderland's hopes of bringing Amad Diallo back to the Stadium of Light in the January transfer window may have been dealt a blow.

That's after a report from Football Transfers claimed that Premier League side Wolves are also keen on a loan deal for the Manchester United winger.

What is the latest on Diallo's situation?

Diallo spent last season on loan at Sunderland, becoming a key player for the Black Cats as they reached the Championship play-offs, in their first season after promotion from League One.

The winger scored 14 goals and provided four assists in 42 appearances in all competitions for the Black Cats, who missed out on promotion after a semi-final defeat to Luton Town in the play-offs.

Having returned to Manchester United in the summer, the 21-year-old has been unable to kick on from what his success with the Black Cats, with a knee injury picked up in the summer meaning he is yet to make an appearance during the current campaign.

As a result, it was reported recently by iNews that Sunderland are willing to re-sign Diallo on loan in January, to give him a chance to rebuild his match fitness.

Now however, it appears that Tony Mowbray's side may not be the only ones keen on a deal for the winger come the turn of the year.

Who else wants to sign Diallo from Manchester United?

According to this latest update, United's top-flight rivals Wolves are also interested in the winger ahead of January.

It is thought that the Midlands club have already made contact with United, about the possibility of taking Diallo on loan in the January transfer window.

Indeed, Wolves are said to have previously made attempts to sign the Ivorian, that have proved unsuccessful.

However, it is now claimed that Wolves are seen as a good destination for Diallo to get first-team football in the second half of this season.

Currently, Wolves sit 14th in the Premier League table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Where are Sunderland in the Championship?

For their part, Sunderland have made a largely encouraging start to the current Championship campaign.

The Black Cats currently sit eighth in the second-tier standings, just two points adrift of the play-off places.

Tony Mowbray's side are next in action on Saturday afternoon, when they host Birmingham City at The Stadium of Light, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Sunderland's next five Championship fixtures Date Kick-Off Time Opposition Venue 11/11/23 12:30 Birmingham City Stadium of Light 25/11/23 15:00 Plymouth Argyle Home Park 29/11/23 19:45 Huddersfield Town Stadium of Light 02/12/23 15:00 Millwall The Den 09/12/23 12:30 West Brom Stadium of Light As of 8th November 2023

What could Wolves' interest in Diallo mean for Sunderland?

This news will surely be a worry for those of a Sunderland persuasion.

Diallo was outstanding for the Black Cats last season, so bringing him back could give their push for a place in the play-offs a major boost.

However, the winger already showed during that spell that he can cope with the demands of the Championship, meaning proving himself in the Premier League may now be the next best step for him.

With Wolves now emerging as an interested party for the winger, it seems there is the possibility he could get that opportunity when the window opens in January, which would in turn be a worry for Sunderland's own transfer hopes over Diallo.