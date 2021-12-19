‘Wizard on the pitch’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to player’s display against Sunderland

Ipswich Town played out a 1-1 draw with fellow promotion-hopefuls Sunderland yesterday afternoon at Portman Road.

The hosts took the lead moments before half time when James Norwood nodded in from Macauley Bonne’s deflected cross.

Nathan Broadhead coolly slotted past Christian Walton in the Ipswich goal five minutes into the second half, restoring parity in Suffolk.

Both teams were unable to capitalise on good opportunities to secure three points as the game moved towards its concluding stages.

One player who looked lively and capable of producing a winning moment for the Tractor Boys was Conor Chaplin, with the 24-year-old coming on for the final 20 minutes.

Chaplin certainly has the ability to be a regular starter in this Ipswich team and will be striving to impress new boss Kieran McKenna.

Chaplin’s intelligence in forward positions, technical ability and movement, makes him a real handful at League One level and he is a player who could still be operating in the higher tier.

It will be interesting to see if Chaplin will become an integral member of the starting XI at Ipswich as the season progresses under McKenna.

Here, we take a look at how Ipswich fans have reacted to Chaplin’s display after coming on from the bench yesterday afternoon…

Great performance happy Xmas to you too! — Grahamb 🇬🇧💙 (@ProfessionalGb) December 18, 2021

Happy Christmas Chappers, was great game — Jacqui cole (@Jacquicole21) December 18, 2021

Well played everyone this is what we want to see

Have a great festive time be safe all the lads and see you fingers crossed for the Wycombe game coming from wales 💙🚜🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇺🇸⚽️👏👏👏👏👍🥰🤛 https://t.co/xpmqZuJjfk — Martin #FBPE animal lover hate tories (@crabby1991) December 18, 2021

Conor unlucky today to get 3 points, ur like a little wizard on the pitch, enjoy your Xmas and bring home 3 points on boxing day ITFC forever 💙💙💙 — Martin (@Martin22821922) December 18, 2021

you’re differnt gravy should be starting 👍🏼 — dan (@_dan1878) December 18, 2021

Great performance, happy Christmas 🎅🏼 — Jemma (@jemma1018) December 18, 2021