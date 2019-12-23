‘Without him we don’t tick’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to key player’s long-awaited return

Reading have had a fairly inconsistent first-half of the season, and that has seen a change in manager from Jose Gomes to Mark Bowen.

The Royals haven’t been at their best recently, but on Saturday they managed to record an emphatic 3-0 victory over Phillip Cocu’s Derby side.

One player who came off the bench to have an impact was midfielder John Swift. The creative 24-year-old had been out for around three weeks with injury, but made his long-awaited return on the weekend.

His form has been impressive this season, and he managed to notch his eighth assist of the campaign against the Rams despite only being on the pitch for 40 minutes.

Now, he’ll be hoping to get another decent run in the side, and carry on the form that he has been showing all season.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to Swift’s return to the side…

Noticeable how the team as a whole improved once John Swift came on. Such a key player in this side so it’s brilliant to have him back. Also, he picked up his 8th assist of the season already 👏 #readingfc

pic.twitter.com/hew4U05csJ — Talk Reading (@TalkReading) December 21, 2019

How good is John Swift, without him we don’t tick, class performance yet again and an assist within 5 minutes. Let’s hope he stays fit now #readingfc — Webby (@mitchellw2211) December 22, 2019

Pelè and Swift are head and shoulders above Charlie Adam. Hopefully with Swift back fit, that’ll be the last of Adam starting any games for us. The game bypasses him and defensively we may as well have 10 men. Passing is erratic too #ReadingFC — 𝐋𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐂𝐊𝐒 (@LordCKS) December 21, 2019

So happy Swift is back, made such a difference #readingfc — Andy Pandy URZ (@RoyalBearC) December 21, 2019

Such a better team with Swift on the pitch #readingfc — Parking the Bus (@Parking_the_Bus) December 21, 2019

We’ve missed John swift #readingfc — Razak Malik (@razzy9) December 21, 2019

Great win, i don’t think we were as good as we can be but we got the job done in a convincing fashion. Bowen deserves credit for good selection and subs, Swift changed the game 🙌🏼 #readingfc — Alex Stone (@_alexgstone) December 21, 2019