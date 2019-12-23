Connect with us

‘Without him we don’t tick’ – Plenty of Reading fans react to key player’s long-awaited return

2 mins ago

Reading have had a fairly inconsistent first-half of the season, and that has seen a change in manager from Jose Gomes to Mark Bowen.

The Royals haven’t been at their best recently, but on Saturday they managed to record an emphatic 3-0 victory over Phillip Cocu’s Derby side.

One player who came off the bench to have an impact was midfielder John Swift. The creative 24-year-old had been out for around three weeks with injury, but made his long-awaited return on the weekend.

His form has been impressive this season, and he managed to notch his eighth assist of the campaign against the Rams despite only being on the pitch for 40 minutes.

Now, he’ll be hoping to get another decent run in the side, and carry on the form that he has been showing all season.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to Swift’s return to the side…

