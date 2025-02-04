This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Sunderland put themselves into automatic promotion contention with a thrilling 3-2 away win at Middlesbrough on Monday evening.

Despite falling behind to an early goal at the Riverside Stadium from Delano Burgzorg, the Black Cats responded through Dan Neil before taking the lead early into the second half.

Pegged back just eight minutes later through Hayden Hackney, Regis Le Bris’ men would go on to snatch a vital three points after Ryan Giles thumped the ball into his own net following a teasing cross from January arrival Enzo Le Fee with just minutes remaining.

That result leaves the Wearside outfit level on points with third place Burnley, while they are now just three points off Sheffield United and five off Leeds United at the summit, with optimism building that something special could be happening at the Stadium of Light.

One of the goalscorers in the Tees-Wear derby was forward Wilson Isidor, who put Sunderland in front just six minutes into the second half to reach double figures for goals this campaign.

Wilson Isidor's 2024/25 Championship stats (Transfermarkt) Appearances 27 Minutes played 2,092 Goals 10 Assists 0

Playing such a key role leading the line for Sunderland, the 24-year-old has exceeded expectations to become a reliable source of goals in the second tier, and the club have now managed to land the Frenchman on a permanent basis.

With his future secured and stability created for the frontman, the Black Cats can hopefully look forward to Isidor adding to his purple patch, with five goals netted from his last eight Championship outings.

Sunderland fan pundit Jordan Newcombe has reacted to the news, outlining how important this signing is for the club.

Sunderland excitement building from Wilson Isidor capture

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Sunderland fan pundit Jordan Newcombe has praised the club for securing a permanent deal, and is hopeful Isidor’s goals can be a big step towards landing them in the Premier League next season.

Newcombe said: “The permanent deal of (Wilson) Isidor is a big signing, it’s something the club and the fans have wanted ever since he arrived here, and he’s shown to be a proven striker.

“He can bag goals, not just the simplest tap-ins, but he can also score some brilliant goals with either a flick or a volley, so he’s proven himself to be a great striker and to have him on a permanent now to go for promotion is fantastic.

“It’s been a great signing, and it’s one I’m delighted we’ve gone for without hesitation, which is what I love about this entire signing and how we’ve went about it.”

Wilson Isidor could be the promotion difference maker for Sunderland

Wilson Isidor has been an emerging sensation in the Championship, offering a focal point up front for the team and a figure who can take the majority of opportunities that come his way in matches.

The English game appears to have been the perfect fit for his game, with Regis Le Bris’s playing style also suiting him down to the ground and getting the best out of the attributes he possesses.

The Frenchman’s mentality has been superb too, responding from two penalty misses at Burnley to net in the last two games against Plymouth and Middlesbrough.

With such a strong mental character and a frightening figure to Championship defenders physically, Isidor has the chance to go and make himself a hero to the Black Cats faithful, with a continuation of form in front of goal giving Sunderland every chance of finishing in the top two come May.