Highlights Xisco Munoz deserves more time to prove himself at Sheffield Wednesday despite their poor start to the season.

The draw against Leeds showed potential and provides a platform for improvement.

The upcoming fixture against Ipswich at home is crucial for Wednesday to secure points and avoid a relegation battle.

Carlton Palmer insists Xisco Munoz deserves more time to get things right at Sheffield Wednesday, although he was clear the head coach has a lot to prove.

Sheffield Wednesday endure poor start to the season

It was a hectic summer for the Owls, with Darren Moore leaving the club despite their promotion back to the Championship.

Owner Dejphon Chansiri turned to Munoz to replace Moore, and it has been a difficult start to the campaign, with the side picking up just one point from their opening five games.

That has prompted some talk about how long Munoz would last in the role, but Sky Sports pundit Clinton Morrison insists that the former Watford chief needs more time to show what he can do.

And, speaking to FLW, Palmer agreed with that, but he also suggested that Munoz won’t be given long to turn things around.

“I totally agree with that sentiment, we’re five league games into the season, and no manager should be losing their job at this juncture.

“But, you have to be realistic and honest, and give time accordingly. I questioned the appointment of Xisco in the first place. Even though he got Watford promoted, without being disrespectful, that was more to do with the players at his disposal.

“Look at what he has done since he left that job, he’s been sacked at a Cypriot club where his record was not inspiring in the context of getting a massive job like Sheffield Wednesday.

“He got a draw at Elland Road last time out, so let’s see how he goes in the next few games and how it plays out.”

Is Xisco Munoz under pressure at Sheffield Wednesday?

It should be stated that there has been no serious talk that the Spaniard will lose his job, and, as Palmer says, you shouldn’t be discussing that after just five games. It's far too soon to make a proper judgement.

Yet, we all know that modern football is about results, and if Wednesday don’t improve quickly, Munoz will be aware that the pressure is going to build.

Despite their struggles, the point they picked up did come last time out, with the side showing heart, desire and good tactical organisation to get a draw against Leeds. So, that does at least offer a platform to build on, with the international break giving Munoz more time to work with the players, which he will have welcomed.

What next for Sheffield Wednesday?

As mentioned, there were positives from the performance at Leeds, and Munoz will want to take those into the weekend fixture against Ipswich at home.

That’s not the easiest game in the league given how Ipswich have started, but Wednesday drew twice with Kieran McKenna’s side last season, so they won’t go into the game with any fear.

Getting points at Hillsborough is going to be crucial if the Owls are to avoid a relegation battle this season, and the fans will no doubt give the team the support they need. Then, it’s down to the players to respond as they look for that crucial first win of the season.