“Without a doubt” – West Brom consider 56-year-old for vacant managerial role: The verdict

West Brom are considering Carlos Carvalhal as an option for the vacant managerial role at the club, as per a Television report on Sky Sports News.

The Baggies, who seemingly possess an extensive list of candidates as they look to get back on track this season, reportedly have eyes on the former Swansea City and Sheffield Wednesday boss.

Steve Bruce was sacked earlier in the month following a run of winning just once in 13 Championship games, with the Baggies operating in the relegation zone as a result.

However, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook has revealed that the 56-year-old has not been interviewed by the Championship outfit.

Three of our writers here at FLW have shared their thoughts on whether or not a pursuit of Carvalhal would be worthwhile…

Billy Mulley

There is no denying that Carvalhal is a manager that has the scope to get the Baggies out of their current situation and is one of the better candidates that has been associated with the current vacancy thus far.

However, in my eyes, there are better candidates out there who should be considered before making any advances with the 56-year-old.

Carlos Corberan remains to be the ideal candidate for me, with the likes of Gary Rowett and Neil Critchley representing good yet youthful options as the Baggies’ search for Bruce’s successor goes on.

It is no surprise that this process is taking a rather long time to complete, given that there is extreme importance on this next managerial appointment being right.

Chris Gallagher

Without a doubt.

There are many benefits to this potential appointment and he would have to be considered one of the standout candidates out there.

Firstly, the fact he is without a club is a positive, but crucially he knows all about the Championship from his time with Sheffield Wednesday, where he did a very good job on the whole.

Since leaving Hillsborough there have been some ups and downs for the coach but reports from Portugal about his time with Braga suggest Carvalhal has adapted his approach and is encouraging a stylish brand of football.

Ultimately, Albion are underachieving right now because there are good players in the squad. So, it’s not like they need a firefighter type appointment to help them grind out points. Instead, it’s about getting a good coach who can help make the difference with a group that should be higher in the table and Carvalhal would certainly do that.

Toby Wilding

This could be a reasonably solid appointment for West Brom to make.

You get the feeling the Baggies need to make an appointment fairly quickly, if they are to turn things around and get somewhere close to their ambitions for this Championship season.

With Carvalhal currently available, he could come in quickly and cheaply, while his previous experience in the English second-tier means he should be able to turn things around at The Hawthorns, and judging by what he did at Sheffield Wednesday, potentially get them challenging for promotion.

However, it is worth noting that there are arguably other even more proven candidates out there for West Brom target, who may excite their fans and give them even more of a lift, so they probably shouldn’t put all their eggs in one basket here.