“Without a doubt we’d get promoted” – Millwall fan pundit makes strong claim over former forward

Millwall have had a good season so far and they occupy the final play-off spot going into the World Cup break.

Despite the overall positivity, it’s clear that a few new additions will be required if the Lions are to sustain their promotion push. And, most would agree that a new striker has to be the priority.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Millwall fan pundit Tom told FLW that if he could bring any former player back to play in this side at their prime it would be ex-England international Teddy Sheringham.

“If there’s any former player that I’d have in our team now, you’d have to say Teddy Sheringham. Millwall always struggle for goals, every single season, yet in Sheringham’s last season for us he scored 40-odd goals.

“You show me any striker these days that scores 40 goals in a season and what they’d be worth now. It would have to be him, without a doubt we’d get promoted.”

Sheringham started out at The Den before going on to have a great career that included winning the treble with Manchester United in 1999.

The verdict

Millwall have had some excellent players over the years but you’d struggle to find many who would disagree with the claim here.

Gary Rowett’s side are in desperate need of a new attacking option and they could certainly do with finding another gem like Sheringham, as they did back in 1983.

It will be interesting to see who they do go for in the New Year though, as a clinical number nine could help make this season a memorable one for Millwall.

