“Without a doubt“ – Swansea City fan pundit highlights 2014 signing as the club’s most underrated player

FLW’s Swansea City fan pundit James Millar has offered his verdict on the most underrated player at the club.

He has highlighted the performances of midfielder Jay Fulton as having gone under the radar by most.

The 28-year old has stepped into a more prominent role in the team this season following the sale of Flynn Downes to West Ham in the summer.

This Swansea supporter has credited him with stepping into Downes’ shoes incredibly well, becoming a key cog in Russell Martin’s side.

His commitment to the club has also been highlighted, with Fulton playing every game with his heart on his sleeve.

“Without a doubt, Jay Fulton,” Millar told Football League World.

“100 per cent the most underrated member of our squad at the moment.

“He doesn’t get the recognition that he really deserves, especially after Flynn Downes leaving, that’s a hell of a player to replace or get in his shoes.

“The majority of last season, Jay was side-lined due to how well Flynn was doing alongside Matty Grimes.

“So Jay’s come in, had a great attitude, really worked hard, and you can see he plays for the badge.

“He loves it down here, loves the club.

“He doesn’t do fancy stuff, he just gets the hard work, gritty work done, the simple stuff that people don’t tend to notice, the hard yards stuff like that.

“100 per cent it’s definitely Jay Fulton for me.”

Fulton has played in 13 of Swansea’s Championship fixtures so far this season, making 11 starts.

The Scot was an important figure for the team under Steve Cooper, helping the club reach the play-off final in 2021, but had fallen down the pecking order under the current manager.

This season has shown he can still play a key role in the side, who currently sit 7th in the table.

The Verdict

That he has gone from understudy to regular starter is a testament to his attitude, which has been highlighted by Millar.

Recent results for the team has seen them turn a corner under Martin.

The side now looks like a credible promotion challenger again, with Fulton playing a key role in this rise.

If he can continue to perform at a high level then it is only a matter of time before he starts to receive more widespread recognition.