‘Without a doubt’, ‘Start him’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans urge Hughton to make key position change

A young Nottingham Forest side were outclassed by a strong Wolves team last night, as they were knocked out of the Carabao Cup by their Premier League opposition.

Seven academy graduates were named in the starting line-up by Chris Hughton, with the entire back four being made up of Under-23 players.

There was also a chance for Ethan Horvath to make only his second appearance for Forest last night, playing the full 90 minutes of the Reds’ 4-0 defeat.

The 26-year-old may have conceded four goals, but he produced a number of saves to keep Wolves at bay both before and after they broke the deadlock.

Horvath made some quality saves during the contest, denying Daniel Podence in the first half as well as somehow managing to claw Romain Saiss’ header off the line in the second half.

But second half goals from both Saiss, Podence, Trincao and Morgan Gibbs-White secured a big win for Bruno Lage’s men, rubbing salt to Forest’s wounds.

Horvath didn’t disgrace himself, though, and Chris Hughton hinted after the game that he may have given him a selection headache for the remainder of the league campaign.

With Brice Samba started the season in disappointing form, Forest fans have had their say on Horvath after last night’s display…

Won't play on Saturday tho — archie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@2005Archiem) August 24, 2021

Horvath pulled off some cracking saves. He’s got more about him in between the sticks than Samba. CH should make the change for Derby too. — Kristian Bennett (@bennett87) August 24, 2021

Lump on Brice starting then. — Lewis Morris (@lewis_nffc) August 24, 2021

Start him then — Tufty (@TuftyNFFC) August 24, 2021

50p Samba starts at the weekend. — Scott Cresswell (@ScottCresswell) August 24, 2021

Yes should of happened last game even more so after his performance tonight — Lewis Morris (@lewis_nffc) August 24, 2021

Without a doubt — nffcdan23 (@nffcdan23) August 24, 2021