‘Without a doubt’ – Should new Sheffield United recruit be thrown straight in by Jokanovic for Peterborough clash? The verdict

This article is part of Football League World's 'The Verdict' series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Morgan Gibbs-White’s senior career is still yet to catch fire at the age of 21, the England U21 international impressed in a brief loan spell at Swansea City last term and will be determined hit the ground running once again, this time around at Slavisa Jokanovic’s Sheffield United.

Gibbs-White offers a point of difference in central areas for the Blades, with the familiar trio of Oliver Norwood, Sander Berge and John Fleck their go to midfield options.

The 21-year-old’s pace, power and intelligent movement should help him adjust to the pressure of the Championship adequately in the coming weeks.

Here, we get the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers on whether they believe Gibbs-White should be thrown straight into the Sheffield United starting XI when they welcome Peterborough United to Bramall Lane on Saturday…

Toby Wilding

It could certainly be argued that it would be make sense for Jokanovic to throw Gibbs-White in from the start on Saturday.

After such a disappointing opening to the campaign, Sheffield United feel like they are in desperate need of a lift in terms of results, and you feel something of a refresh from the side that has struggled during the first few weeks of the season.

Bringing Gibbs-White into the starting lineup would help to do that, and having impressed when fit for Swansea during his previous loan spell there, we have already seen that the midfielder is capable of making a telling impact in the Championship, which could be just what the Blades need now.

Indeed, having had the international break to adapt and settle into his new surroundings after his deadline day move, Gibbs-White ought to now be raring to get back to action, so this is a move that could well make a lot of sense for Jokanovic.

Jordan Rushworth

This seems like a decision that Slavisa Jokanovic should make when choosing his starting line-up for their vital clash with Peterborough United this weekend.

Gibbs-White has the ability to bring something different to their midfield from what they have been producing so far this season. He will add some much-needed extra creativity in possession and that might prove crucial to getting the Blades going in the final third.

Sander Berge is likely to keep his place in the side, but both Oliver Norwood and John Fleck have not done enough really to be assured of their places with Gibbs-White now providing a lot of competition behind them.

Sheffield United need to do something different to find a way of winning matches in the Championship, and starting Gibbs-White could help to add a spark to the side that can see them finally able to get their first three points in the Championship secured.

Chris Gallagher

Without a doubt.

The Blades have had real trouble scoring goals this season and that’s because they aren’t creating enough changes, something which Gibbs-White should be able to rectify. He is capable of finding clever spaces in the final third and he is progressive in the way he plays and his willingness to take risks will help.

Quite simply, he is different to anything they have in the XI right now. The strikers will love having someone like him in the team and he could be the creative spark that the whole team have lacked. Whilst it was only a brief spell last season, Gibbs-White was excellent for Swansea before injury hit, and he had a fine pre-season with Wolves.

It was a real coup for the Blades to bring the attacking midfielder in on loan and he 100% should start. I expect a new-look Blades XI this weekend and Gibbs-White will be central to the way that Jokanovic wants the team to play moving forward.