“Without a doubt” – Harry Toffolo question facing Nottingham Forest if they complete deal with Huddersfield: The verdict

Huddersfield Town are set to receive a bid from Nottingham Forest for Harry Toffolo, according to The Athletic.

Toffolo has been superb for Huddersfield over his two-and-a-half years at the club and was a huge driving force behind their run to the Championship play-off final last season.

That run was brought to an end by Nottingham Forest at Wembley, with Steve Cooper’s side now planning for life in the Premier League.

As per this report, they have eyes on Toffolo, having seen Max Lowe return to Sheffield United following last season’s loan. Jack Colback deputised for Lowe late in the campaign and actually started the play-off final.

Toffolo is, without a doubt, a starter for Carlos Corberan, but would that be the same at Forest?

Simmey Hannifin Donaldson

Absolutely. That is providing the Reds did not bring in further reinforcements in the position.

Whilst natural midfielder Jack Colback did a job, and some job by the way, there for the club as they were promoted last season, it is hard to see him being able to keep out Toffolo should he arrive at the City Ground.

The step up in levels from the Championship to the Premier League is huge and you feel Colback would get found out rather quickly and easily playing completely out of position.

Not only that, but Toffolo is clearly a very talented player, too.

His six goals and seven assists in the Championship last season show just what an attacking threat he can be when given the license to get forward.

At 26 he is just beginning to come into his peak years and it could be the ideal time to step up off the back of an impressive 2021/22.

Alfie Burns

Looking at Forest’s squad right now, Toffolo would absolutely start as Cooper’s left wing-back, without a doubt.

He’s proved over the course of his time with Huddersfield that he’s one of the best operators on the left in the EFL and, naturally, the next step for him is to be playing in the Premier League at 26-years-old.

With six goals and eight assists last season, he can impact things in the final third, which will be another massive plus for Forest given how they rely on their wing-backs to help the front-three.

One obstacle might be Forest adding Toffolo and another this summer. The article explains how Cooper wants two players for every position, which suggests there might be two additions at left wing-back.

If that’s the case, there’s always the chance someone of a higher calibre than Toffolo arrives and starts ahead of him.

However, Toffolo isn’t going to take the plunge with Forest if he’s not guaranteed games and that’s important stressing here. You’d think if he makes the move, he will be doing so to start games in the Premier League and not pad out a squad.

Sam Rourke

As it stands, he’d go straight in the XI.

Steve Cooper’s Forest don’t have a recognised left-back at present and in Harry Toffolo they’d be getting one of the Championship’s most consistent defenders.

The 26-year-old has stepped up to life in the second tier with ease following his switch from Lincoln City, and his energetic, committed displays have certainly caught the eye.

He proved to be a vital cog in Carlos Corberan’s Huddersfield side that reached the play-off final last term and you’d imagine the Terriers will be reluctant to depart with one of their most prized assets.

Ultimately, Toffolo is entering the prime years of his career and will surely be tempted at the opportunity of plying his trade in the Premier League.