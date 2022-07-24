“Without a doubt” – Carlton Palmer delivers assessment of Sheffield Wednesday’s summer business so far

Now a week before the start of the new League One campaign, third-tier clubs will be continuing to scan the respective markets for players to bolster their squads with.

Like any other division, some clubs have seemingly conducted excellent business thus far, whilst others look in a worse position than they started the window in.

With most clubs wanting to complete business as early as possible to help instil the manager’s ideas into players before the start of a campaign, it remains to be seen how busy the remaining month or so is in League One.

When asked who he believes has done the best business in League one thus far, Carlton Palmer told Football League World:

“Well, I think without a doubt it’s Sheffield Wednesday. They’ve done their business surely and they’ve done them quick.

“James, Vaulks Heneghan. The coup was getting the two boys from Rotherham who’ve got promotion, Smith and Ihiekwe, and then the goalkeeper Stockdale.

“I think he’s done fantastic business.”

The verdict

Losing out in the play-offs, and then seeing a number of loanees return to their parent clubs before a fair few players saw their contract expire, this summer could have been difficult for Darren Moore and Co.

Welcoming players of Championship ability, in the likes of the Rotherham duo that Palmer mentioned, Vaulks and Tyreeq Bakinson, Moore has added a real mix of experience, more youthful talent and players within their peaks.

Whether the excellent recruitment so far translates into a strong start next season remains to be seen, with the upcoming campaign a massively important one for Moore’s future as Owls manager.