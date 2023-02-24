With time ticking, Darren Moore must make this call on Sheffield Wednesday man’s future: Opinion

Sheffield Wednesday’s performances this season under the guidance of manager Darren Moore have been nothing short of spectacular.

Since suffering a defeat to Plymouth Argyle in October, the Owls have embarked on a 19-game unbeaten run in League One which has resulted in them climbing to the top of the standings.

Currently eight points clear of Ipswich Town who occupy third place in the table, Wednesday are on course to secure a return to the Championship later this year.

Providing that the Owls do indeed end up securing automatic promotion, decisions will need to be made by Moore regarding the futures of some of the existing members of the club’s squad.

One of the individuals who is out-of-contract this summer is Jaden Brown.

Signed by Wednesday in 2021, the full-back would have been hoping to establish himself as a key member of the club’s squad during the previous term.

However, Brown only went on to feature on 11 occasions in the third-tier as his side’s hopes of promotion were dashed by defeat to Sunderland in the play-offs.

Brown’s inability to force his way into Wednesday’s starting eleven has continued this season as he has only made two appearances in League One.

Marvin Johnson’s consistent form for the Owls has contributed significantly to Brown’s lack of game-time as he has made 36 appearances in all competitions.

As well as providing eight direct goal contributions in the third-tier, Johnson has also made 1.6 tackles and 1.3 clearances per game and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.85 at this level.

While it would not be at all surprising if Moore ends up offering Johnson a new deal before the season reaches a conclusion, he simply has to cut ties with Brown later this year.

Although Brown has made 28 appearances in the Championship during his career, his career has stalled since joining the Owls and thus there is no guarantee that he will be able to perform to a high standard if the club achieve promotion.

After averaging an underwhelming WhoScored match rating of 6.19 last season, Brown has unfortunately not managed to improve in the current campaign.

Letting the defender depart will free up space on the wage bill that could be used to draft in an individual who has impressed at Championship level over the past two years.

A departure from Hillsborough could also turn out to be beneficial for Brown.

If the former Huddersfield Town man seals a switch to a team in League One or League Two who are willing to play him week-in, week-out, he could rediscover his confidence and make strides in terms of his development next season.

20 quiz questions about some of Sheffield Wednesday’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?