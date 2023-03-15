“With their wage bill…” – Neil Warnock makes David Wagner and Norwich claims ahead of Huddersfield clash

Norwich City are battling for a place in the Championship play-offs at present and will be striving to take all three points when they travel to bottom-placed Huddersfield Town this evening.

The Canaries, who are now managed by former Terriers boss David Wagner saw a five-game unbeaten run come to an end at the weekend and will be looking to bounce back immediately.

Suffering relegation from the top flight last time out, promotion back to the Premier League remains the ultimate objective in what remains of this Championship season.

Sharing his thoughts on the Norfolk club and Wagner, Warnock told Yorkshire Live: “They both [Wagner and Carlos Corberan] did really good jobs here.

“I think once again it’s a fabulous club to get a chance to manage. And, you know, David’s a lucky lad to be [there], I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way, I just think it’s a fabulous club to manage, Norwich.

“The background and the people that look after every department, you know, I’ve got a lot of time for Delia [Smith, joint majority shareholder at Norwich] as well.

“It’s a club that should want to be in the Premiership and I think they’ll be disappointed if they don’t get in the Premiership. Whereas we’re just battling for our lives really to stay at the level we’re at and that’s why I’ve got to make sure we try and give them a good game really.

“I think that they’ll be disappointed if they don’t get back into the Premier League – that’s the difference – with their wage bill and the players they have got on the books. They’ve got some great players. I had [Onel] Hernandez with me up at Middlesbrough – what a lovely lad he was – and you look at them, they’ve got experience, everywhere quality.

“But our lads, I’ve seen little flashes in training now where I’ve said to them you can’t worry about the league now, the league’s what it is. We might be miles away from everybody by the time we get to Wednesday. So let’s just get on with what we’ve got each game and try and get points out of every game in the run-in.

“We don’t have to look at the league table, we know where we are, unfortunately.”

The verdict

Norwich remain well-positioned to try and capitalise on any mistakes from the current top six and will be confident that they can take advantage of any opportunity they are presented with.

With performance levels certainly going up a gear since the arrival of Wagner, confidence will be high despite the setback at the weekend.

They have some excellent individuals but under the stewardship of the former Huddersfield boss, they seem a much more cohesive unit already and that could be vital during this run-in.

Tonight’s game is massive at both ends of the table and it will be an interesting clash of styles you would think.