Highlights Yannick Bolasie impressed in his debut for Swansea, showing nice touches and beating his man multiple times.

Despite the loss, Bolasie received a warm reception from the fans and expressed his delight to be back playing in England.

Bolasie's signing is low-risk for Swansea, with a short-term deal that can be extended if he impresses at Championship level.

Yannick Bolasie made his debut for Swansea in midweek at Elland Road and has already emerged as a potential cult-hero for the Swans.

With 11 minutes remaining and Swansea 3-1 down to Leeds United, Bolasie was introduced to the action, and he showed some nice touches for a 34-year-old making his debut who'd not played a competitive game of football since May.

With the game already done for Swansea, the fans made the most of the long trip to Yorkshire and spent the last 10 minutes or so chanting Bolasie's name.

The Congo international managed to beat his man a number of times and put some dangerous balls into the box, a huge positive for Swansea, who have lacked pace in the team since the injury to Josh Ginnelly in September.

What has the reaction been to Yannick Bolasie's debut?

The former Everton man told the Swansea City website, “Obviously it wasn’t the result we wanted, but I’m pleased to make my debut.

“I want to thank the gaffer and my teammates for helping me get to this stage. I’m delighted with the fans’ reception too, it makes me feel really welcome. It’s a great feeling to be back in England and Wales, and then hearing the fans, it was a great feeling.

"I’ve always been hungry and I’ve been training hard over the last five or six months for this, so being able to come here and play – I feel like a little kid again."

Meanwhile, manager Michael Duff said that Bolasie will only be fit enough to make cameo appearances from the bench for now as he builds his fitness up.

Duff told the BBC, "Yannick hasn't played since May. He's done a bit of training, a week's training with us, so we'll integrate him."

Can Yannick Bolasie help Swansea reach the play-offs?

It's been a disappointing start to life for Michael Duff at Swansea City. The club find themselves in 18th place in the Championship after 18 games and have won just five times.

There have been some mitigating reasons as to why Swansea have struggled.

They unsurprisingly made a slow start to the season after making 13 new signings, which meant they took a couple of weeks to get up to speed, and injuries to players like Joe Allen and Josh Ginnelly haven't helped matters either.

Bolasie is a low-risk, high-reward signing for Swansea as he's on a short-term deal, thought to be two months, according to BBC. This means that if Bolasie fails to impress, they can get rid of him, and if he were to impress his deal could be extended further.

If Wednesday night was anything to go by then it looks as if Bolasie is going to be a popular figure amongst supporters and still has something to offer the club at Championship level.

Swansea showed during late September and early October that they can be a formidable side at this level when things click. Supporters will be hoping Bolasie can help the club to regain that form and move them up the division urgently.