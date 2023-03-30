It is no great exaggeration to suggest that this weekend could prove to be pivotal in Watford's season.

Set to travel the short distance to face bitter rivals Luton Town, a win for the Hornets could do lots for their confidence and momentum for the remainder of the run in.

The club need every bit of that they can get, too, given their current circumstances.

Indeed, at the moment, Watford sit 10th in the division, five points adrift of Millwall and sixth place with eight games remaining.

Wilder's side need to go on a good run, you feel, if they are to have any chance of being able to play for Premier League promotion come the end of the 46-game campaign and it could all start with three points at Kenilworth Road on Saturday.

Whatever happens on the pitch the remainder of this season, though, it appears one decision has already been made at Vicarage Road.

That is Ismaila Sarr will depart and be sold to the highest bidder.

Indeed, as per The Athletic, whether they are playing Premier League football next season, or Championship, Watford will look to move the 25-year-old on in the coming months.

This makes sense given that come the end of June, he will enter into the final year of his contract at the club.

That naturally leaves Watford needing a replacement, and one man they could consider scouting to do so in the final weeks of the season is soon-to-be free agent Chiedozie Ogbene.

The Republic of Ireland international sees his contract at Rotherham United expire at the end of June, as per Transfermarkt, and he could be a shrewd option to bring in at Vicarage Road ahead of next season.

In the Championship this season, in what, it has to be said, is a poor Rotherham side, Ogbene has been one of, if not the standout.

In his 31 league matches, he has scored seven goals, and registered three assists - this is just two less goals and assists than Sarr has managed this campaign in a far better side.

Having previously been on the books at Brentford, given how well they recruit, you are inclined to believe there is certainly talent there, and even though they were not the ones to extract it, he is now showing his ability at Rotherham.

Indeed, Ogbene is now ready to step up a level and show what he can do in a side competing in the top half of the table.

In my opinion, on a free, Watford could do far worse this summer, and should at the very least be taking a good look at the 25-year-old in the coming weeks and months.