Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore has no plans to rest players for their League One final-day clash against Derby County, which has caused debate amongst fans of the South Yorkshire club.

The Owls have already clinched third place ahead of Sunday's game at Hillsborough, which could decide who they face in the play-offs.

Sheffield Wednesday play-off opposition

Derby are sixth as things stand but a defeat to Wednesday could see them drop out of the top six to be replaced by Peterborough United.

Alternatively, if Paul Warne's side win and Bolton Wanderers lose on the final day, then it will be the Trotters facing Moore's men in the play-offs.

Early Sheffield Wednesday v Derby County team news

The Wednesday boss faces an interesting decision concerning team selection ahead of the Derby game - with third place secure, he could opt to rest some of his key players to protect them for the play-offs.

Speaking to The Sheffield Star, Moore made it clear he wouldn't take that approach.

He said: "We stay focused with it and we make sure we’re selecting the best team possible going in.

"You want to keep the momentum and keep the focus going, for sure. There were elements of the game on Saturday that were comprehensive and rewarding, but there are elements we want to work on and solidify going into next week's game."

Sheffield Wednesday fans react to Darren Moore team news hint

The issue has drawn a mixed response from Wednesday fans.

Some believe he should go full strength...

While others would prefer to see players rested...