Time could well and truly be running out for Matt Taylor as manager of Rotherham United.

Having lost 5-0 away at Watford on Saturday afternoon in an abject display, the Millers powers-that-be have reportedly sacked the 41-year-old from his job after 13 months in charge - that is according to the Daily Mail.

That has been somewhat refuted locally by BBC Radio Sheffield and the Yorkshire Post, but it still only feels a matter of time before Taylor does indeed get his marching orders.

Despite being backed in the transfer window this past summer with two record-breaking deals for midfielder Christ Tiehi and striker Sam Nombe, Taylor is struggling to get results for the South Yorkshire outfit.

And even though draws have been picked up against high-flying Southampton and Ipswich Town recently, Rotherham have won just twice in 16 league matches and they are cemented in the relegation zone of the Championship with Queens Park Rangers and lowly Sheffield Wednesday - whose only win so far this season came against the Millers.

Matt Taylor's Managerial Stats (As Of November 12, 2023) Played Wins Draws Losses Win Percentage Exeter City 227 99 68 60 43.6% Rotherham United 55 10 18 27 18.2%

Despite saving Rotherham from relegation from the Championship last season, Taylor's time at the club looks to be coming to a conclusion - if it hasn't already - and plenty of experienced names will be in the running if the job becomes a vacancy.

The man that chairman Tony Stewart should be turning to though is Chris Wilder, who will surely be willing to get back into management with a club close to his roots.

Chris Wilder's managerial record

Wilder's record speaks for itself, especially at Sheffield United where he led them to two promotions in the space of three seasons, taking the Blades from League One to the Premier League.

But he was doing good things in management before he moved to Bramall Lane, winning promotions with clubs such as Oxford United and Northampton Town before making the move to the red half of Sheffield in 2016, and a ninth-placed Premier League finish in 2020 was a feat of fantastic management.

Of course though, things did turn sour by the end of his tenure at the club in 2021 and his following stints at Middlesbrough and Watford weren't amazing for the 56-year-old's reputation, as he had Boro in the relegation zone after 11 matches last season when he was sacked.

It's hard to look too much into his short time at the Hornets however, but since leaving Vicarage Road, Wilder has stayed out of work and waiting for the right opportunity.

Would Chris Wilder be willing to join Rotherham United?

Having not held a role for six months now, Wilder will surely be chomping at the bit to return to football, and the Rotherham job would be a real challenge.

The Millers do have quite a few Championship quality players with plenty of experience, but there are also squad players who are perhaps not quite good enough to make the step up to the top half of the division.

Under a more experienced manager than Taylor though, the current squad could do a lot more than what they have done this season, and it could just be a case that they need some fresh guidance.

Wilder has enough experience in the Championship with multiple clubs to get something extra out of United, and being a club pretty local to him, he will know all about Rotherham already and what they are capable of.

It would be a shock if Wilder wasn't keen on the role if Taylor was confirmed to have departed the New York Stadium, and if he expresses an interest then he must be the club's top target.