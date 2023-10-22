Highlights Leicester City faced a large number of player departures after their relegation, but were able to retain promising midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Fulham and Liverpool are interested in signing Dewsbury-Hall, but any potential deal may depend on Leicester's promotion to the Premier League.

Leicester should prioritize keeping Dewsbury-Hall due to his significant contributions to the team's success, both in terms of goals and assists. It's important to think long-term and retain him for their potential return to the top-flight.

It's no secret that Leicester City saw their hand forced into sanctioning a wide range of player exits following their relegation from the Premier League and back down into Championship territory.

As tends to be the case with newly-relegated sides coming from the riches of top-flight football, they were powerless to prevent their star figures from seeking pastures new, while they also had to filter through and axe certain individuals in order to balance out the wage bill.

Leicester City - 2023/24 Departures Player Name Signed For Loan/Permanent James Maddison Tottenham Permanent (fee involved) Harvey Barnes Newcastle United Permanent (fee involved) Timothy Castagne Fulham Permanent (fee involved) George Hirst Ipswich Town Permanent (fee involved) Victor Kristiansen Bologna Loan Youri Tielemans Aston Villa Permanent Caglar Soyuncu Atletico Madrid Permanent Daniel Amartey Besiktas Permanent Ayoze Perez Real Betis Permanent Jonny Evans Man United Permanent Boubakary Soumare Sevilla Loan Luke Thomas Sheffield United Loan Nampalys Mendy Without Club Permanent Ryan Bertrand Without Club Permanent Tete Shakhtar D End of Loan

Despite all of that, though, they still managed to keep hold of a whole host of talented operators who've flourished thus far under Enzo Maresca in what already feels destined to be a promotion campaign - and none have done so more than Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The homegrown midfielder impressed in the Premier League and has taken those performances to the Championship, and it's no surprise that he's generating transfer interest ahead of the upcoming January window.

Fulham and Liverpool's transfer interest in Leicester City's Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall

According to a report from talkSPORT, Premier League outfit Fulham are eyeing a potential transfer swoop for the 24-year-old following his impressive start to the season.

It's believed that Liverpool have expressed prior interest, meanwhile Marco Silva's side are now set to rival the Reds in the race for Dewsbury-Hall's signature.

However, the report reveals that any possible deal will likely hinge on whether they get promoted, although at this stage it's hard to see the Foxes not strutting their stuff back in the Premier League next season.

Nonetheless, that won't put off any potential suitors in the January window and Maresca should be expecting a queue upon the turn of the year - and this is what he should do with his star midfielder...

What should Leicester City do with Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall amid transfer interest from Fulham and Liverpool?

Put simply, keeping Dewsbury-Hall must be a paramount call of duty for Leicester.

To date, he's proved pivotal to Leicester's title charge by providing five goals and a further three assists from eleven outings, with a fresh dimension of his game coming to fruition in a more advanced midfield role following the departure of James Maddison to Tottenham Hotspur.

There's rarely a game where he's not directly contributing to goals, and Leicester's position at the top of the table wouldn't be half as comfortable without him.

Whether he's carrying the ball forward, arriving in key positions in the box, laying on goals for others or helping the side to dictate the tempo of play in the middle of the park as a key component of Maresca's possession-heavy philosophy, Dewsbury-Hall is relentlessly orchestrating the King Power Stadium side's dominant dynamic and that can only be expected to continue heading deeper and deeper into the season.

Leicester need to think long-term, too, as he'll be sure to play a vital role if they're back in the top-flight this time next year.

So, it's really important that they keep that in mind.

Sure, there'll be plenty of teams willing to put serious sums on the table for Dewsbury-Hall's services and it may be hard to turn down from a financial standpoint, but if we're looking at it through a footballing perspective then it makes no sense to sell - even if their resolve will be tested.