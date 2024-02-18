Highlights Former Leeds owner sold Ronaldo Vieira just before the 2018/19 season under Bielsa.

Vieira had a successful career at Leeds, earning a long-term deal and being named captain.

Despite Bielsa's recommendation to keep him, Vieira was sold for a large sum to Serie A side Sampdoria.

Former Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani sold Ronaldo Vieira just four days before the first game of the 2018/19 season under Marcelo Bielsa.

Ronaldo Vieira and his twin brother Romario were named after Brazilian football icons Ronaldo and Romário. They were raised in Portugal, where Ronaldo was signed to the academy at S.L. Benfica.

However, his footballing journey would eventually take him to England when local coach Mark Bryden asked him to sign for Whitley Bay Boys Club, a local team near Newcastle. Vieira then moved to Yorkshire instead and played two seasons in the Huddersfield Junior Football League for Batley Phoenix under Tony Shuttleworth.

Vieira had unsuccessful trials at a few Premier League sides, including the likes of Manchester City and Hull City and instead moved to the York-based i2i Football Academy whilst studying at York College.

After a youth career which had taken him far and wide, Vieira eventually joined Leeds on trial in September 2015, after being recommended by Mark Hamilton. He quickly setabout impressing for the academy and was handed a two-year professional deal with Leeds on May 5th 2016.

Just a few days later, after impressing head coach Steve Evans, Vieira was named on the bench for Leeds on the final day of the season against Preston North End, and made his debut in the same game when coming on as a substitute for Stuart Dallas during a 1-1 draw.

Ronaldo Vieira's Leeds career

The following season, he established himself for Leeds, and, shortly after signing his first professional deal, it was announced that Ronaldo had signed a new three-year deal with the Elland Road club. Vieira was now part of Leeds' first-choice central midfield pairing with Liam Bridcutt for Garry Monk.

He featured 38 times in all competitions that season, and, on May 24th 2017, Vieira was rewarded for his impressive form and signed yet another long-term deal at the club, penning a four-year contract to keep him at the club until the end of the 2020–21 season.

He was marked down as a player to build the team around, aged just 19 at the end of that season, and continued to be a key player under Thomas Christiansen and Paul Heckingbottom, despite a poor campaign for the side on the field. Vieira was progressing at a rapid pace, having made himself a crucial figure.

Vieira participated for the England U-21 team during the 2018 Toulon Tournament, which meant a delayed return to the start of pre-season under new Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa.

It appeared as though Vieira was very much at the forefront of Bielsa's plans after he was named as captain for Leeds in their pre-season friendly 1-1 draw against York City, and he was trialled in a few positions during the period, playing in an unfamiliar new centre-back role against the Yorkshire outfit.

He also captained the side vs Oxford United and Guiseley, where he was deployed in a mixture of defensive and midfield roles, and was also handed the number eight shirt for the upcoming 2018/19 campaign for the Whites, perhaps that was potentially a statement of intent about his involvement in the eyes of many Leeds fans and for Bielsa, too.

However, mere days later, the midfielder was completing a £7 million move to Serie A side Sampdoria. The England U-21 international made 71 appearances in all competitions for Leeds between 2016 and 2018.

Vieira's move took the football world by surprise, after a pre-season wearing white, the Italian giants swept in and paid a huge sum for a player with two senior goals to his name.

A good move for all parties

Speaking in a Q&A on the Athletic Phil Hay revealed that Bielsa had intended to keep the player, he stated that: “Bielsa liked Vieira – so much so that he recommended that Radrizzani keep him in 2018, rather than sell him to Sampdoria.

“Bielsa promised to double his value [but Leeds needed the money for Patrick Bamford].”

He reluctantly allowed him to leave, and the parting of ways made sense in hindsight. The midfielder has since spent the last five-and-a-half years in Italy, although he came close to a return to England last summer, only for a move to Sheffield United to fall through.

He showed plenty of promise prior to Marcelo Bielsa's arrival, and many Leeds fans expected him to be used as the deepest midfield player, capable of dictating games as a single pivot. That role would eventually be filled by Kalvin Phillips, although it is also possible that Bielsa intended to use him as one of his box-to-box midfielders in the 4-1-4-1.

Instead, Mateusz Klich played every game of the league campaign in that position, scoring or assisting 19 times in the process in what was a magnificent personal season for him. Phillips, on the other hand, rapidly developed into the best defensive-midfielder in the division.

Of course, Bielsa's prediction may have come true, but there will be no regrets from his end, or Radrizzani's after seeing what happened to the side under the guidance of the enigmatic Argentine. Their quality and Bielsa's coaching would eventually culminate in promotion a year later as well.

Meanwhile, Vieira enjoyed the first couple of seasons at Sampdoria but his involvement has slowed down for the Serie A side, meaning he has had to head out on loan to the likes of Hellas Verona and Torino, and is very much not worth anywhere near double the £7 million paid for his services.

Ronaldo Vieira's career stats - as of 16/02/2024* Club Appearances Goals Assists Leeds United 71 2 4 Sampdoria 90 0 5 Hellas Verona 5 1 0 Torino 2 0 0 England U-20 13 0 0 England U-21 3 1 0

It's fair to say Vieira may have benefitted greatly from remaining in West Yorkshire, as his development and career has not taken him where it could have from his early potential shown at Leeds, despite becoming a top-flight player in one of Europe's big five leagues.

He has made eight starts from 13 Serie B appearances so far this season, with Sampdoria relegated at the end of last season from Serie A.