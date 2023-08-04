Highlights League One promotion race is wide open this year with the inclusion of strong teams like Ipswich, Sheffield Wednesday, and Plymouth Argyle.

Don Goodman predicts that Bolton Wanderers will be the team to beat in the upcoming season, thanks to their solid manager and distinct style of play.

Bolton has made several new signings, including Carlos Mendes Gomes and Will Forrester, and has utilized the loan market to bring in players like Zac Ashworth and Paris Maghoma.

Unlike last season where three teams ran away with the automatic promotion race, the battle to get out of League One and into the Championship looks widely competitive this year.

Some big hitters in the form of Ipswich and Sheffield Wednesday have taken their places back in the second tier, and they were joined by Plymouth Argyle who blasted past the 100-point barrier to win the title.

It leaves a set of challengers ready to battle it out though for the 2023-24 title, with the likes of Bolton, Barnsley and Peterborough hoping to get over play-off disappointment, Derby County and Portsmouth who look well primed to do better this year but also the likes of relegated Championship outfit Blackpool, who are re-investing the money made on Jerry Yates' sale to Swansea.

Who does Don Goodman think will win League One in 2023-24?

Prominent Sky Sports pundit and commentator Don Goodman, who enjoyed spells in the Football League for the likes of West Brom, Sunderland and Wolves in his playing career, believes that Bolton Wanderers will be the team to beat in the third tier this season.

Ian Evatt's side lost out to Barnsley in the play-off semi-finals last season but Goodman thinks the Trotters will make the top two in the upcoming campaign - although he believes that the overall depth and quality is clearly not as strong as it was in 2022-23.

"I don't think it's as strong this season as it was last season," Goodman said when speaking to Football League World.

"You only have to look at the top three and the points they all got, Sheffield Wednesday got 96 points and still didn't go up automatically which I don't think we'll ever see happen again.

"Plymouth Argyle win the league with 100 points and Ipswich Town were fantastic.

"It was a strong league and if you look below that with the teams in the playoffs and how they held their consistency last season.

"I'm thinking Barnsley and Bolton as the front runners.

"Barnsley have lost one or two of their players, as well as the manager which makes it difficult for them.

"Bolton have a really solid manager in Ian Evatt, he's brought stability to the club and has brought in a distinct style of play.

"The players enjoy playing football the way he wants them to play.

"With hesitation, I would probably plump for Bolton, but I'm sure there will be other challenges.

"Derby County with Paul Warne at the helm, they're bound to be up there I suspect, and I would imagine Portsmouth will be better.

"But I would back Bolton to do well this season."

Who have Bolton Wanderers signed ahead of the 2023-24 League One season?

Wanderers are one of the favourites to head back to the Championship following last year's performances, but they have lost star loanees Conor Bradley and James Trafford - the latter who has now signed for Burnley for an initial fee of £15 million from Man City.

The Trotters have been incredibly active though in bringing in new faces, including spending transfer fees on the likes of Carlos Mendes Gomes, Will Forrester and Dan Nlundulu, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Toughsheet Community Stadium.

Nathan Baxter and Josh Dacres-Cogley have arrived on free transfers whilst the loan market has been utilised again to sign West Brom left-back Zac Ashworth and Brentford midfielder Paris Maghoma.